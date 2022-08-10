"You could have picked Wawrinka/Alcaraz/Sinner and you guys picked the most boring and the most toxic" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud completing Team Europe line-up for Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud joined the 'Big 4' in Team Europe's line-up for the 2022 Laver Cup, much to the surprise of many among the tennis fan community. The duo's inclusion completed the line-up for Team Europe, which already includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic.

Ruud will make his second appearance in the event after impressing on his debut last year. Tsitsipas, who is unbeaten in singles matches at the Laver Cup, returns for a third appearance.

Both teams have a maximum of six players they can pick to fill their squads and Team Europe now has a complete set for the 2022 edition.

While Tsitsipas and Ruud will certainly add to the firepower of an already strong team, many fans wished to see the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the most exciting rising talents on the men's circuit, get a chance to play with the legends of the sport.

"Really? You have big 4 and you had 2 more slots where you could have picked people like Wawrinka/Alcaraz/Sinner and you guys picked the most boring (Ruud) and the most toxic (Tsitsipas) really? Ffs man. What a bummer," a Twitter user wrote.

Read more: World #7 Casper Ruud is in for his second Laver Cup with Team Europe.Read more: bit.ly/3bF54Jb World #7 Casper Ruud is in for his second Laver Cup with Team Europe.Read more: bit.ly/3bF54Jb https://t.co/ULh4ZWed3w Really? You have big 4 and you had 2 more slots where you could have picked people like Wawrinka/Alcaraz/Sinner and you guys picked the most boring (Ruud) and the most toxic (Tsitsipas) really? Ffs man. What a bummer. twitter.com/lavercup/statu… Really? You have big 4 and you had 2 more slots where you could have picked people like Wawrinka/Alcaraz/Sinner and you guys picked the most boring (Ruud) and the most toxic (Tsitsipas) really? Ffs man. What a bummer. twitter.com/lavercup/statu…

Nothing against Ruud who's a very good guy and player. @CasperRuud98 If you ask to all the people who you want for the Laver Cup, everybody would say #Sinner #Alcaraz ... that's sure.Nothing against Ruud who's a very good guy and player. @LaverCup @CasperRuud98 If you ask to all the people who you want for the Laver Cup, everybody would say #Sinner & #Alcaraz ... that's sure.Nothing against Ruud who's a very good guy and player.

According to the team selection format of the Laver Cup, three of the six players in each team are 'captain's picks.' The remaining players will be picked based on their ATP singles rankings as of the Monday following the conclusion of the French Open.

Tsitsipas and Ruud were ranked fifth and sixth respectively after the 2022 French Open. The latter reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this year.

Meanwhile, another fan defended the duo, saying that many would be thrilled to see the two top players compete alongside the Big 4.

"Sinner and Alcaraz simply did not qualify this year based on their rankings at time of RG per rules. And plenty of tennis fans LOVE to see a dream team with Stef and Casper, and rightfully so!!!" said a tweet.

lily11- 💙🦁🇬🇷🇺🇸🇨🇦 @lily11_2022 @gobbista @LaverCup @CasperRuud98 Please do not feel so entitled as to speak for all people!! Sinner and Alcaraz simply did not qualify this year based on their rankings at time of RG per rules. And plenty of tennis fans LOVE to see a dream team with Stef and Casper, and rightfully so!!! @gobbista @LaverCup @CasperRuud98 Please do not feel so entitled as to speak for all people!! Sinner and Alcaraz simply did not qualify this year based on their rankings at time of RG per rules. And plenty of tennis fans LOVE to see a dream team with Stef and Casper, and rightfully so!!!

Here are a few more reactions to Tsitsipas and Ruud's inclusion in the Team Europe squad:

mac2008 @lukemac1201 @LaverCup @CasperRuud98 What? I thought it would have been Sinner or Alcaraz @LaverCup @CasperRuud98 What? I thought it would have been Sinner or Alcaraz

あっちゃん @chiharatsushi @LaverCup @steftsitsipas I’ve heard Roger wanted Carlos on the team. Maybe next year? @LaverCup @steftsitsipas I’ve heard Roger wanted Carlos on the team. Maybe next year?

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud's Laver Cup record

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud with their Team Europe teammates at Laver Cup 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas first participated in the Laver Cup back in 2019. He defeated Taylor Fritz in a match tie-breaker in his only singles match that season. He teamed up with Federer and Nadal respectively in his two doubles matches but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

However, Team Europe took home the Laver Cup trophy that year.

Tsitsipas returned to the tournament last season and won his only singles match against Nick Kyrgios. He then teamed up with Andrey Rublev to win a doubles tie against the pair of Kyrgios and John Isner.

Meanwhile, Ruud won his Laver Cup singles debut match against Reilly Opelka last year. He was slated to play a doubles match with Daniil Medvedev before it was called off.

It will be interesting to see which of the Big 4 members Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will team up with for a doubles match this season.

