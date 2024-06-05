"You're so cool" - Matteo Berrettini, Simona Halep, Boris Becker & tennis world congratulate Jannik Sinner on becoming new World No. 1

Following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2024 French Open before his quarterfinal, it was confirmed that Jannik Sinner would be ranked the new World No. 1 after the tournament. Several current and former players congratulated the Italian on his huge achievement.

Djokovic suffered a knee injury during his fourth-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo. Although the Serb managed to continue and win, tests after the match showed he had a meniscus issue in his right knee. The top seed was advised to withdraw from the tournament and concede his title defense.

It was essential for Djokovic to win the title to have a shot at maintaining his top spot but with his withdrawal, Sinner is confirmed to ascend to World No. 1 when the latest rankings are released.

The 22-year-old posted about his achievement on X and wrote:

"A special day for me, my first Roland Garros semifinal, and to reach the ranking of world #1... Grateful for this moment, something we have worked very hard for, but the work doesn’t stop here, forza!!!"

Andre Agassi's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert commented:

"well deserved"

Boris Becker also took to X and congratulated the Italian. He wrote:

"Welcoming to the new club Jannik ! #1 Congratulations to your team ( Darren, Simone,Alex and so many others), who made it possible…teamwork makes the dream work !!!"

Italian player Matteo Berrettini took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture with Sinner. He wrote:

"You're so cool Jan!!"

Simona Halep also congratulated Sinner and his team including his coach Darren Cahill on her Instagram story.

"Congratulations Jannik and Darren [Cahill]! An amazing achievement for a special team. So happy for you," Halep wrote.

Sinner posted about his World No. 1 status on Instagram as well, with Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti showing their support in the comments section.

Polish player Hubert Hurkacz reshared Sinner's Instagram post on his Story and wrote:

"Congrats @janniksin #1"

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2024 SF

Jannik Sinner was playing in the 2024 French Open quarterfinal against Grigor Dimitrov when Djokovic's withdrawal was confirmed. After winning the match and advancing to the semis, the Italian was informed of his achievement. He was grateful and wished a speedy recovery for the Serb.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 4.

22-year-old Sinner and 21-year-old Alcaraz have faced each other eight times and their head-to-head record is in a deadlock at 4-4. Their ninth meeting will be the French Open semifinal, which will take place on Friday, June 7.