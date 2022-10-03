"You're not very intimidating"- When Andre Agassi teased Roger Federer during charity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal and Pete Sampras

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras were involved in a charity tennis match back in 2010.

Federer teamed up with Sampras while Nadal teamed up with Agassi for the 'Hit for Haiti' fundraising exhibition during the Indian Wells Masters to rehabilitate the Caribbean country from a devastating earthquake.

Federer and Agassi were involved in a bit of banter during the third game of the match when the former was about to serve. The American started by telling the Swiss that he was not intimidating.

"You know, I just got to call out something. You're not very intimidating," Agassi said.

Federer responded to this by saying: "I know."

Agassi then said:

"You're like, you're disarming... you're very Swiss, I don't know what it is."

Federer then said

"Very neutral, very relaxed."

The Swiss didn't get the first serve in, which prompted Agassi to say:

"That was the best you got wasn't it."

Federer's second serve saw a rally ensue, which lasted 27 shots until the Swiss won the point with a brilliant backhand volley.

Agassi then praised the then 28-year-old.

"God you're good," the American said.

Federer and Sampras went on to win the doubles match 8-6.

Roger Federer retired at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer acknowledging his fans duirng his farewell at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer played his final tournament at the Laver Cup, bidding farewell to tennis. The Swiss partnered Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, but the pair lost 4-6, 7-6(2) [11-9] to the Americans.

Team World eventually went on to win the Laver Cup with a score of 13-8.

Shortly after his retirement, Federer told the New York Times that he felt complete despite losing his final match. He also stated that his ending turned out to be a happy one but in a way he did not imagine it to be.

"I think I feel complete," Federer said. "I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good."

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," he added.

