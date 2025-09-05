"You're a moron" - Iga Swiatek gets support from Andy Roddick as American slams Polish journalists for making her life 'really difficult’

As one of the biggest tennis stars in the world, Iga Swiatek has been under constant scrutiny from the media. The six-time Grand Slam champion has received plenty of criticism, especially from the Polish media, and former World No.1 Andy Roddick recently came to her defence.

Ad

Over the years, Swiatek has dealt with more than her fair share of negative questions from the media. Prior to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, the Pole was badgered about her year-long title drought. Most recently, at the US Open, the 24-year-old was asked about her hair in one press conference. She was also asked if she ‘needed a break’ after her quarterfinals loss to Amanda Anisimova.

Recently, American tennis star and former US Open champion Andy Roddick backed Iga Swiatek as he slammed Polish journalists for making her life difficult. During his ‘Served’ podcast, Roddick said,

Ad

Trending

“If you're a Polish journalist and you're making Iga's life really difficult and not throwing a parade every time she talks to you, you're a moron.”

Outside of Roddick, fans have also been consistent in showing their support for Swiatek and criticising the disrespectful questions aimed at the Pole.

Iga Swiatek asks Polish media to leave her alone

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Iga Swiatek put together an incredible run, storming to the first grass court title of her career in spectacular fashion. For the tennis star, this marked her first title-finish since the 2024 French Open.

Ad

After her triumph in England, Swiatek took a swipe at the Polish media, criticising the way they treated her and her team, while asking them to leave her alone in the future. During her press conference after the finals, she said,

“We as athletes can’t really react to everything. For the past months, how the media described me – and I have to add, unfortunately, the Polish media – how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant. I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously we know what we are doing. I have the best people around me. I have already proved a lot. I know people want more and more. But it’s my own process, my own life and my own career. Let me do my job the way I want it.”

Iga Swiatek was most recently seen in action at the US Open. The 24-year-old got a strong start to her campaign in New York but was knocked out in the quarterfinals in straight sets by home player Amanda Anisimova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More