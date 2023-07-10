"You were shanking so much at the end I got scared"- Naomi Osaka reacts to Christopher Eubanks on reaching Wimbledon quarterfinals

Naomi Osaka was among the many people who reacted to Christopher Eubanks reaching the quarterfinals in Wimbledon.

Eubanks was the only American male singles player who reached the second week of the grass-court slam. He faced fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. The 27-year-old found himself 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6 down but bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career,

Tsitsipas was the second seeded player Eubanks beat at Wimbledon, having previously triumphed over 12th seed Cameron Norrie in the second round

Naomi Osaka reacted to the American's win, claiming that she got scared towards the end of the match as he was "shanking" a lot.

"Lol you were shanking so much at the end I was scared. Quarterfinals next tho," Osaka wrote on her Instagram stories.

Christopher Eubanks will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Christopher Eubanks will take on Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The Russian reached the last eight of the grass-court Major for the first time in his career after his fourth-round opponent Jiri Lehecka was forced to retire due to an injury.

Medvedev and Eubanks last locked horns in the quarterfinals of this season's Miami Open and the former won 6-3, 7-5.

The Russian called the American a great player in his post-match press conference and pointed out how well he performed in their previous encounter in Miami.

"Talking about Christopher, he's a great player. Miami was his first, let's call it, breakthrough in a way. That's where he went into the top hundred, coming from quallies, made quarters. His best result at the moment. He played great against me. It was a very tough match. I was on fire. I managed to beat him. But it was a tough one," Medvedev said.

The former World No. 1 added that he would have to be at his best physically and mentally in order to beat Eubanks.

"Here he's on fire again. He just won his first ATP title. Here in the quarters beating Stefanos five sets, unbelievable. I know I need to be at my 100% and absolute best physically, tennis-wise, and mentally to try to beat him," Medvedev claimed.

Whoever out of Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks wins, will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune in the Wimbledon semifinals.

