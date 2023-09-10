Swiss legend Roger Federer recently congratulated Coco Gauff after the American clinched her maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2023 US Open.

The American registered a comeback victory against Aryna Sabalenka after she turned the tables on the Belarusian and rallied her way back from one set down in the summit clash of the New York event, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, on Saturday, September 9.

With this victory, Gauff became the first American tennis player to lift the Flushing Meadows trophy since compatriot Sloane Stephens (2017).

The 19-year-old's laudable feat prompted several distinguished personalities, including tennis icon Roger Federer, to congratulate her.

Federer recently took to social media to hail the American's triumph in the hardcourt Major and penned a heartfelt note.

In an Instagram post, the Swiss saluted the 19-year-old's win and acknowledged her hard work and mental fortitude as being a prized asset for tennis.

"Inspirational win @cocogauff 🎉, been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. Your hard work and mental toughness is great for our sport. You shine brighter than ever🌟," Roger Federer commends Coco Gauff following her US Open win.

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer is a five-time US Open champion, winning the event consecutively from 2004-2008. His last title at the hardcourt slam came after he downed Britain's Andy Murray in the 2008 edition.

"To those who thought were putting water in my fire, you really added gas to it" - Coco Gauff humbles critics following US Open win

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Following her conquest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Coco Gauff appreciated critics for propelling her to glory.

During the post-match presentation, the American mentioned about those who did not have faith in her and also thanked them for making her strive for better results, despite their intentions.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” she said.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace and I've been doing my best. So honestly to those who thought were putting water in my fire, you've really added gas to it. And now I'm really burning so bright right now,” she added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins