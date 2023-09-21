"You show up to site with one shoe!" - Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe joke over a candid game of 'Who's more likely to' ahead of Laver Cup

Teammates Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz of Team World bonded over a game of 'Who's more likely to' ahead of the Laver Cup set to begin on Friday, September 22.

The game began with the duo on spin cycles wearing their team's jersey. The opening question, with direct references to Fritz was, 'Who's more likely to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week?' prompting both players to burst into laughter.

When asked who's more likely to get a pedicure, Tiafoe replied that since the game conductor has not seen Taylor's feet, it was safe for him to point at himself. The game conductor countered that she actually has seen Fritz's feet, hinting at Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's post where she teased Fritz by calling his feet 'weird'.

Tiafoe understood the reference and laughed while hilariously banging the spin cycle that he was on.

To the question 'Who's more likely to forget their credentials', Tiafoe pointed at Fritz, who shot back in mock disbelief with:

"What? Dude, you show up to site with one shoe!"

The candid questions and answers went back and forth between the two Americans and closed on a light note, ''Who's more likely to laugh in a serious moment?''

"That's easy. Yeah that's definitely me," Tiafoe laughed double pointing at himself.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe hope to recreate Team World's 2022 success at the Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe(left) and Taylor Fritz(right) at the 2023 Laver Cup previews

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are part of a six-member Team World led by captain John McEnroe at the 2023 Laver Cup.

This is World No. 11 Frances Tiafoe's fourth appearance since his debut at the tournament's inaugural edition in 2017 and later in 2018 and 2022. He contributed to his team's success last year with a stunning victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. In an article on the Laver Cup's official website, the 25-year-old recalled the win.

“It was unbelievable. He [Tsitsipas] played a high level and so did I. I think it’s just good for tennis,” Tiafoe said.

Taylor Fritz will be making his third appearance after 2019 and 2022. The World No. 8 sounded excited for the team to be back together.

“It’s a great team, and we’re all really close friends, so it’s exciting to be playing for the same side. Hopefully, we bring the energy, get the win, and we can celebrate together again,” said Fritz.

Other players in Team World are Ben Shelton, Francis Cerundulo, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tommy Paul.