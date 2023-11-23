Several tennis fans expressed their outrage over the news of David Nalbandian allegedly harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend, Araceli Torrado.

Reports of Torrado’s allegations first emerged on Wednesday, November 22, where she accused the former World No. 3 of installing a hidden camera in her apartment to monitor her movements.

David Nalbandian started dating Araceli Torrado, a model and social media influencer, in September 2022, after splitting with his partner of 22 years, Victoria Bosch, as per reports.

Nalbandian and Torrado shared an apartment in Palermo, Buenos Aires. However, in June 2023, they called off their relationship, with the model choosing to stay in their rented space until she found new accommodation.

It was during this time that Torrado and her brother discovered a hidden security camera in her apartment, allegedly installed by Nalbandian. While the model immediately lodged a harassment complaint against the former tennis player, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

According to reports, however, Nalbandian has since confessed to installing the camera in a voice message. This development has prompted the court to reopen the case.

Tennis fans online were appalled by the news of the former World No. 3’s alleged actions and did not hold back in voicing their disappointment.

“You have to be so sick in the mind to install a hidden camera on someone's house,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan voiced that such incidents cannot be taken lightly, and urged that strict measures be taken against all ATP players who are facing similar harassment suits.

“We need to arrest all ATP players at this point and have them prove their innocence to get out. I'm sick and tired,” the fan said.

Expand Tweet

“First time seeing this, and it’s just beyond creepy,” another individual said, reacting to the video of Araceli Torrado and her brother finding the hidden camera.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Nalbandian retired from tennis in 2013

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt defeated Argentina's David Nalbandian to win the 2002 Wimbledon title

David Nalbandian tasted great success as a tennis player. The Argentine was ranked as high as World No. 3, a feat he achieved in 2006.

Nalbandian clinched a total of 11 titles in his career, including two ATP Masters 1000s -- at the Madrid Open and the Paris Masters in 2007. He also lifted the year-end championships trophy in 2005.

The 41-year-old featured in one Grand Slam final at the 2002 Wimbledon Championships and made four other semifinals at Majors.

The Argentine, widely known as one of the best players to never win a Grand Slam, retired from tennis in 2013. After hanging his racquet, Nalbandian also dabbled in rally racing.