"You think COVID is scary, but Novak Djokovic could just die walking past a bakery" - Trevor Noah

Television host Trevor Noah recently mocked Novak Djokovic during a segment on his late-night show. Noah gave his thoughts on the Serb's visa controversy Down Under, which culminated with the World No. 1 being deported.

While Noah wasn't as harsh on the World No. 1 as his fellow late-night show host Howard Stern, he still made sure to get in some barbs about the fact that Djokovic is still not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The South African comedian questioned why the Serb would rather spend time "breathing in farts for 50 hours" -- a reference to his flight commute to and from Australia -- than getting jabbed.

Noah also poked fun at Djokovic for his intolerance to gluten, saying the Serb "could just die walking past a bakery."

"Imagine stepping off a 25-hour flight and then immediately having to get on another 25-hour flight. I don’t know what Djokovic thinks is in the vaccine, but it can’t possibly be worse than breathing in farts for 50 hours straight. But then again, it's not that surprising that Djokovic would be against the vaccine," Noah said.

"Keep in mind, that this is a man who says he knows he has a gluten intolerance—and this is completely true—because he’s physically weaker if he’s holding a slice of bread. So gluten works like kryptonite for him. You think COVID is scary, but Djokovic could just die walking past a bakery," Noah said.

Djokovic previously claimed he learned about his celiac disease during a check-up with a nutritionist, who pressed a slice of bread on his stomach.

"It says a lot about you when that many Australians think you’re too dangerous to be in your country" - Trevor Noah on Novak Djokovic

During his segment, Trevor Noah referenced a poll that showed 71% of Australians wanted Djokovic to be deported, saying it was not a good look for the Serb.

He then built on the joke by exaggerating how the same public had elected a "giant poisonous spider" as their Prime Minister.

“Damn, it says a lot about you when that many Australians (71% as per a CBS poll result shown during the bit) think you’re too dangerous to be in your country. Their prime minister is a giant poisonous spider.”

Noah did concede, however, that the Australian government shouldn't have allowed Djokovic to enter the country in the first place.

"I will say, as hard as it is to sympathize with Djokovic, the Australian government allowed him in then just deported him because they changed their minds."

Noah's guest and former tennis player Michael Kosta also gave his two cents on the topic, jokingly drawing a comparison between the Australian government's handling of the Serb and the death of famous zookeeper Steve Irwin.

"I love how the Australian government is saying that there's a health component, I mean, you've been to Australia, it's not the healthiest culture. You wanna kick him out but won't kick out the stingray that killed Steve Irwin?" Kosta asked.

Towards the end of the video, Kosta asked what the 20-time Major winner could have possibly done to play at this year's Happy Slam. In reply, Noah pointed out that the Serb could have helped his case by getting vaccinated.

