Former Austrian tennis player Barbara Schett has expressed her thoughts on Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the 2023 French Open.

Nadal, who has been dealing with injuries, hasn’t contested a competitive match since his early Australian Open exit. After numerous other withdrawals and growing concerns about his tennis future, the 14-time French Open champion shared the heartbreaking news of his withdrawal from the 2023 edition of the Parisian Major in a press conference on Thursday, May 18.

This marks the first time since his 2005 debut, that the Spaniard will not be gracing court Philippe-Chatrier.

Schett, a former Austrian tennis player who has had the privilege of following Nadal’s tennis career over the years as a commentator for Eurosport, reflected on the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal. She said that she was expecting the worst, but was relieved that he wasn’t retiring.

“I was a little bit nervous. I was sure he was going to pull out of the French Open, then I was thinking 'what if he retired as well today?’ He didn't, so I was very happy,” she said.

“The thought of never being able to see him play again at the French Open is tough. But there is hope we are going to see him next year,” she added.

Schett recognized that the decision to skip his most cherished tournament must have been a difficult one for Nadal, who is famously known as the “King of Clay” for his dominance on the surface and at the French Open.

“I think it would have been a very hard decision. We all know how much he loves Roland Garros. You have to use the name Rafa Nadal in one sentence with Roland Garros. He has won it 14 times. He is the King of Clay,” she opined.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Are you ready for it yet?



#RafaelNadal #FrenchOpen #Tennis 2024 could be Rafael Nadal's last year on the tourAre you ready for it yet? 2024 could be Rafael Nadal's last year on the tour 😢Are you ready for it yet? 😭#RafaelNadal #FrenchOpen #Tennis https://t.co/GpTkADPqpZ

"It is the end of a big era" – Barabara Schett on the concerning future of Rafael Nadal after Roger Federer's retirement

Rafael Nadal with his 14th French Open trophy in 2022.

Barabara Schett noted that a big era in tennis history is nearing its end with Rafael Nadal’s tour absence right after Roger Federer’s retirement last year. She admitted that not seeing the Spaniard at Roland Garros, albeit a bitter pill to swallow, is something that the tennis world should get used to.

“It is something we have to get used to, not seeing Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros in the future,” she said. “It is the end of a big era. We had Roger Federer retiring last year, Rafa Nadal is most likely to be next.”

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



End of an era



#RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #FrenchOpen #Tennis For the first time since 1998, none of these two will be at French OpenEnd of an era For the first time since 1998, none of these two will be at French Open 😪End of an era 💔#RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #FrenchOpen #Tennis https://t.co/BLipVSDUhV

However, looking on the bright side, the 47-year-old commentator acknowledged Nadal's decision to hold off his retirement to end his career on his terms.

“But we should stay in the present. He has not retired yet. He wants to finish his career on his terms, he does not want an injury to stop his career. He wants to come back in 2024, play all his favourite tournaments. I love the thought of playing a 2024 season as his goodbye,” she said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes