"You are a wannabe DJ who apparently spells loser[as]… looser"- Andy Roddick reacts to a fan abusing his political preference

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick criticized a Twitter user for disrespecting him and his political views.

An inductee of the Tennis Hall of Fame, Roddick won the US Open title in 2003 and even claimed the top spot in the men's singles rankings. The American is also well-known for being politically engaged on Twitter and calling out people for their misconduct.

Roddick recently criticized a particular Twitter user for persistently mistreating both his political views and his position as a tennis player. It all started when the user mentioned Roddick's name in a tweet posted by American Congressman Bill Pascrell jr.

The user criticized the American tennis great for having won just one Grand Slam tournament and asked Bill to arrange a meeting between him and President Joe Biden.

"Hey Bill can you hook up a meeting for Andy Roddick and Biden , Andy wants to slam Biden's a***, You know Andy that guy that only just about one Grand Slam," the user tweeted.

Since the user's username was @DJ S, Roddick jokingly responded and called the user a "cute little almost DJ."

"You cute little almost DJ," Roddick wrote.

The user's verbal abuse continued as they wrote:

"D**k heads like you that worship the deep state like a religion.. that's why IUSA is f*****," the user tweeted.

The user then discussed Roddick's last match at Wimbledon and how Roger Federer ruined Roddick's career and called him a "looser".

"Federer destroyed your life and career ffs, lol saw your last match at Wimbledon, your temperament was evident to see, looser," the user wrote.

The final reply then came from the American, who mocked the user's spelling and put an end to the entire conversation.

"You’re a wannabe DJ who apparently spells loser … looser. You also follow this loser which makes you tragic …. Anyways, bye," Roddick tweeted.

"I'm not jealous of Roger Federer's success, I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the GOAT" - Andy Roddick

Laver Cup 2021 - Day 2

During his stint on the ATP tour, Andy Roddick and Roger Federer locked horns 24 times. Roddick managed to win against the Swiss only thrice. The duo also faced off in four Grand Slam finals (Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, 2009, and the US Open in 2006), and in all four, the 20-time Grand Slam winner prevailed over the 2003 US Open champion.

In view of this, speaking with Mardy Fish in the 2021 documentary titled "UNTOLD: Breaking Point," the American said that he was not envious of the Swiss' success, but was envious at his ease in handling the pressures of being the best of all time.

"He's the most-liked athlete universally, in the world. You speak 17 languages (hyperbole; Federer speaks eight languages) and your hair looks amazing, and it's fantastic and you don't sweat," Roddick said.

"I'm not jealous of his success. I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the greatest of all time," he added.

