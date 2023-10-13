Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has expressed happiness at the prospect of having Rafael Nadal available to take part in the season-opening Major next year.

Nadal has been out of action since the Melbourne Slam earlier this year. He has taken time away from the tennis circuit to undergo an operation and recuperate without any pressure.

While it wasn't clear when the Spaniard would return to action, Tiley declared on Wednesday, October 11, that the former World No. 1 has given him the confirmation of his comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

"We can reveal exclusively that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about," he told Nine's Today.

Tiley, speaking on the latest episode of The AO Show podcast, has further stated that watching the video shared by Nadal of him practicing on the tennis court got him happy. He added that players like the Spaniard are always wanted at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

"If you followed on social, we would watch closely, shots of him hitting and you always get your hopes up because you want people like Rafa to be here. And he particularly is someone who loves Australia, loves playing [here], very well liked by all the staff and that too," Tiley said.

"So, pretty excited to see him hitting and feeling really good about it. Obviously there's still a little bit of time between now and January but if he stays healthy, that's important. So far the early signs have been really good," he added.

Nadal is a two-time champion at the Australian Open. He won his first title Down Under in 2009, beating Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 in the final. His most recent title win in Melbourne came in 2022 when he fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the championship match.

Rafael Nadal's team denies claims of Spaniard making a comeback at Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal was last seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley's statement about Rafal Nadal set for a comeback in Melbourne next year set abuzz the tennis world, with fans eagerly looking forward to seeing him back in action.

However, Nadal's team has denied Tiley's claims, stating that it is too early to give a confirmation.

"We don't know anything about his schedule yet. We have seen the reports and comments but as of today, we wouldn't be able to confirm. It's too early to say, even for Melbourne," the Spaniard's spokesperson stated (via Daily Mail).

