"You will be missed I'm sure but life now begins"- Serena Williams pays tribute to NFL legend Tom Brady

Serena Williams has paid tribute to NFL icon Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement. Williams said she was excited to see what the future has in store for the former New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady, 44, called time on his illustrious career earlier this week. The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he was no longer prepared to commit his entire life to the NFL and that he was looking forward to the next chapter.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against -- the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world," Brady said in his retirement statement.

Serena Williams was among the athletes who paid tribute to Brady following his retirement. The American took to Instagram to offer some pearls of wisdom.

"You will be missed I'm sure but life now begins. Excited for your future," she said.

Serena Williams' tribute to Tom Brady

Brady set several NFL records during his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including career quarterback wins, quarterback regular season wins, quarterback playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVP awards.

Serena Williams has not played a match in 2022

Williams' ranking dropped to 244th after the Australian Open

Williams started 2021 strongly by reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. She then spent three months on the sidelines, before returning to action at the Italian Open, where she was beaten by Nadia Podoroska in the second round.

After another second-round exit in Parma, Williams reached the fourth round of the French Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina. She competed at Wimbledon, but retired in her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining a leg injury. She has not played a competitive match since.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 40-year-old withdrew from the Australian Open this year because she felt she wasn't at her best physically. As a result, her ranking dropped to 244. It is unclear when Williams will return to action.

Edited by Arvind Sriram