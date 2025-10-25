Stefanos Tsitsipas recently announced his withdrawal from the Rolex Paris Masters, just a week after competing at the Six Kings Slam. This decision drew the attention of his fans, who took a dig at him, questioning his decision.Tsitsipas' run at the Six Kings Slam concluded on October 15, 2025, after he was bested by Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals. The latter dominated the clash, registering a 6-2, 6-3 win against the Greek player. Days after this tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the world No. 25 announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Rolex Paris Masters.Taking to his X handle, the Greek player shared a note revealing that he won't be competing in the Paris Masters as he will be focusing on his recovery for the 2026 season. The note read:&quot;Hi everyone, I'll be withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters this year. I've always enjoyed competing there and truly appreciate the great support from the Parisian and French fans over the years. My focus now is on recovery and healing, so I can come back stronger for the 2026 season. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support,&quot; wrote Stefanos Tsitsipas.This decision did not sit right with his fans, as they slammed him for competing at the Six Kings Slam and then withdrawing from the Paris Masters just a week later. Highlighting Riyadh's prize money, one of the users on X wrote:&quot;You would have played if they were giving you $1.5 million for participation.&quot;FirstSportz Tennis @FS_Tennis1LINKYou would have played if they were giving you $1.5 million for participation.Similarly, another fan on Reddit expressed his frustration over the Greek's withdrawal by mentioning his participation fee. They wrote:&quot;He was able to show up for the 1.5 million participation fee at the Six Kings Slam.&quot;Taking a dig at Tsitsipas' participation at the Six Kings Slam, one of the fans chimed in:&quot;You could play in Saudi though. Bet that money was sweet.&quot;Corvath Draemir @Archaicmind3000LINKYou could play in Saudi though. Bet that money was sweetSlamming the 27-year-old for not playing in front of his people in Athens, one of the followers on X wrote:&quot;I don’t blame him but he decided to play the six kings slam over playing in front of his own people. This might be the only time ever Athens has an event.&quot;🫨 @misterpatohereLINKI don’t blame him but he decided to play the six kings slam over playing in front of his own people. This might be the only time ever Athens has an event.Another fan highlighted Stefanos Tsitsipas' $1.5M check he received in Riyadh, writing:&quot;He played the 6 kings slam just to get his 1M5 check.🤣💀&quot;Eliott @EliottVIPLINKHe played the 6 kings slam just to get his 1M5 check. 🤣💀Along similar lines, another user expressed their dismay over the Greek's withdrawal from the tournament, commenting:&quot;I truly think your love for the sport is fading. That's a shame because you had so much potential but it is your choice at the end and i respect it. You are far away from the tennis player you were 2 years ago. You need help and support. I wish you the best whatever you do.&quot;Domenico Maglia @DomenicoMagliaLINKI truly think your love for the sport is fading. That's a shame because you had so much potential but it is your choice at the end and i respect it. You are far away from the tennis player you were 2 years ago. You need help and support. I wish you the best whatever you doHow was Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grand Slam journey in the 2025 season Stefanos Tsitsipas competed in all four Grand Slams of the 2025 tennis season. The first major tournament of the year, the Australian Open, which was held in January, did not pan out as expected, as he faced an early exit in the first round against Alex Michelsen.Following the Australian Open, he participated in the French Open, where he fell short of advancing further than the second round after being defeated by Matteo Gigante. He faced a similar fate in the Wimbledon Championships, as he got bested in the first round by Valentin Roye.Stefanos Tsitsipas' final Grand Slam appearance of the 2025 season was at the US Open, where he couldn't qualify further than the second round against Daniel Altmaier.