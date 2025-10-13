"You would've been some player" - Andy Murray takes cheeky jab at Roger Federer's tennis skills after Swiss lights up Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer is in Shanghai for the Masters tournament, but not in a playing capacity, but rather to participate in a celebrity doubles exhibition match. After winning his celebrity exhibition match with doubles partner actor/martial artist Donnie Yen against Wu Lei (actor) and former WTA star Zheng Jie, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was practicing his serve at the court.Federer uploaded his practice session on Instagram, tagging the Shanghai Masters in the caption. His former opponent keenly watched it and came up with a cheeky jibe.Under the comment section of Federer's post, former World No. 1 Andy Murray humorously took a jibe at the Swiss legend's serve, especially the toss. He wrote:&quot;If you could have disguised your toss better you would have been some player.&quot;Roger Federer and Andy Murray were the best players in the 2010s. The duo reached numerous Grand Slam finals. They have played each other 25 times, with the Swiss pro enjoying a 14-11 head-to-head record. In Grand Slam finals, they played each other in three Slam finals (US Open 2008, Australian Open 2010, Wimbledon 2012), and Federer came out on top in each.Roger Federer addresses his fanbase in ShanghaiRoger Federer has a strong history with Shanghai, having won twice (2014 and 2017). He has enjoyed strong support there during his playing time, and a large crowd gathered to see him win the doubles exhibition match. Upon returning for his celebrity doubles exhibition at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, Federer said:“It’s wonderful to be nervous, it shows that you care and I think you did really well. Thank you also for coming, I could see you had a great time. And what I wanted to say about practicing so hard to get ready for the match, for Donnie and for you Lei. [gesturing to Zheng Jie] Though we don’t have to practice as much as them … But just to see the passion behind the practice sessions, I hope they can carry that after these matches as well.”Federer spoke about the broader significance of the event and fans being present. He added:&quot;And also maybe for people who are watching and who are here at the stadium, just to show how important sports is for everyday life, for happiness. I’m happy we could share a center court today together.&quot;In his address, Federer also recalled his last appearance in Shanghai, where people flooded the airport just to get a glimpse of him. He will take a lot of memories with him from this part of the world.