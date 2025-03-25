"You wrote it down in a lawsuit wrong" - Andy Roddick makes his feelings known on mishandling of facts in PTPA's lawsuit

Andy Roddick had some thoughts to share regarding the PTPA's lawsuit against the ATP and WTA. The impending legal battle has been the talk of the town since they went public with the same on March 18, 2025. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2019, filed a case against the current governing bodies of tennis to bring about a change.

Roddick covered this massive bombshell in the world of tennis in the latest episode of his podcast, Served with Andy Roddick, on Tuesday, March 25. The former tennis pro felt that the PTPA's obfuscation of certain facts, which are easily verifiable in the public domain, was baffling. That's neither going to increase the credibility of the organization nor gain them any allies in the fight.

"If you're struggling for credibility why take these liberties with different disinformation with things that are easily disprovable and make it easy for skeptics like me to go, 'You just lied about this thing that is like out there for public consumption, that is very easy to get right. You wrote it down in a lawsuit wrong'. Like why do that?" Roddick said.

Roddick further shed light on the matter by recalling a previous conversation with a PTPA member, during which they failed to back up their arguments with valid points.

"There was just no simple answer to very simple questions" Andy Roddick on the PTPA

Andy Roddick at the SXSW 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andy Roddick tried to glean further insight into the PTPA's lawsuit but didn't find the organization's answers to his queries to be satisfactory. In the latest episode of his podcast, he recalled a previous chat with them, during which they were either talking in circles or being unaware about some basic facts.

"I think this lawsuit does a bit of a disservice because if you're an organization and you've been fighting for credibility from the outset, to me it's frustrating, it was frustrating when they came on our show because I couldn't get like a straight answer," Roddick said.

"They talk about their members and then you say 'How many members do you have?', and they go, 'Well you know, is that important?' 'I'm like well, kind of, how do you source members?' and they go, 'Well, we, I don't know'. There was just no simple answer to very simple questions," he continued.

Roddick isn't the only one left puzzled by the PTPA's decision making. Plenty of today's top players were caught off guard by this lawsuit, and support for the same is divided at best.

