From denying support to being kept in the dark: How Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, others reacted to PTPA's tennis lawsuit

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Novak Djokovic recently addressed the PTPA’s lawsuit against tennis’ governing bodies, including the ATP, the WTA, the ITF, and the ITIA. Although the association claimed “overwhelming” support from “vast majority” of those in the top 20, the players’ responses suggested otherwise.

Djokovic co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) with colleague Vasek Pospisil in 2019, with the view of representing singles players inside the top 500 and doubles players inside the top 200. On Tuesday, March 18, the PTPA filed legal actions “on behalf of the entire professional population,” accusing tennis bodies of “illegal practices, corruption, abuse, silence, and players’ exploitation.”

The 163-page lawsuit addressed topics such as grueling schedules, invasion of players’ privacy for the purpose of ITIA investigations, “manipulative” ranking points and sanctions, tournament structure and contracts, anti-doping rules, prize money, and commercial practices, among others.

The lawsuit also singled out World No. 1 Jannik Sinner with a strongly worded paragraph, questioning ITIA’s handling of his doping test case. Other top players controversially mentioned in the document were Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Holger Rune. Several players, who are in Florida for the Miami Open, were asked about the PTPA’s decision during their press conferences. Here’s how they responded:

Carlos Alcaraz refused to support the PTPA

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t fond of the PTPA’s decision to file legal actions against tennis governing bodies. The Spaniard said that he agreed with a few points made in the document and disagreed with others but maintained that he wouldn’t support the lawsuit.

Alcaraz said that he was taken by surprise and his name was used in the document without his consent. The Spaniard’s press quote criticizing the tournament schedules was brought up in the lawsuit, alongside Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek’s.

"It was surprising for me, because nobody told me about it. I saw on social media that there were statements...like they put something that I said in a press conference which I didn't know," he said.

"There are some things that I agree. There are some other things that I (don’t) agree with. But the main thing here is that I am not supporting that."

Iga Swiatek seconded Carlos Alcaraz on being kept in the dark

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Just like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek revealed that she wasn’t informed about the legal action and was thus not consulted while drafting the document.

"Honestly, I don't have any thoughts, because I wasn't really involved or asked. I wasn't really aware of the action before. I kind of only know what you guys know, what everybody knows from the media," she said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion stood by her opinion on the grueling calendar but denied any association with the PTPA.

"Everybody of knows my views in terms of the things that are in the lawsuit, because I have been vocal about it before. But nothing changes for me. So yeah. I wasn't really in this topic at all."

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were not approached by the PTPA

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 WTA Finals - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka conveyed that they found out about the case alongside everybody else and had no prior information about it.

"I honestly don’t have a lot of information on that whole thing. I found out when everyone else did," Coco Gauff said.

When asked about the changes she would like to see in the sport, she pointed at a better prize money pool. Gauff, the highest-paid female athlete of 2024, however, added that she was in no position to complain.

"I guess the biggest thing would be more of a percentage of the revenue in prize money. I also can’t sit here and complain. I’m a professional athlete; I get paid pretty well to do what I love."

Echoing the sentiment, Aryna Sabalenka said:

"Honestly, I haven't had much time to look for information because I didn't want to dig into it since I was trying to focus on my tennis, and I didn't want to get upset or anything about the situation."

"One thing I would like to see is maybe not just WTA players, but all players, receive a larger percentage of the money they earn," the World No. 1 said.

Daniil Medvedev maintained a neutral position

Daniil Medvedev revealed that he, too, was kept out of the loop regarding the PTPA lawsuit. He thus gave a neutral response, hoping to get more details about the case.

"I was not asked. Will be honest, I didn't look into details into it, because probably it's a big lawsuit. I mean, I don't know how many pages. So I don't want to comment yet, because I didn't see it in details. So I'm not against; not for it."

Novak Djokovic gave a mixed response

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Despite being the co-founder of the PTPA, Novak Djokovic refused to add his name to the list of plaintiffs in the lawsuit. In his press conference, he reasoned that he was hoping for “other players to step up.”

"I’ve never been a supporter of division in our sport, but I’ve always fought for better representation and influence and positioning of the players globally, which I think is still not where I think it should be," he said.

The Serb also oddly conveyed that he wasn’t entirely supportive of claims made in the lawsuit, noting that the wording was “quite strong” in parts. The PTPA referred to the system as “draconian” and called the governing bodies a “cartel.”

"This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. To be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with," Novak Djokovic added. "And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing."

Nick Kyrgios and Corentin Moutet backed the PTPA lawsuit

The PTPA released the names of plaintiffs in the three lawsuits filed across the USA, the UK, and the EU. Nick Kyrgios and Corentin Moutet were named alongside the likes of Reilly Opelka, Sorana Cirstea, Vasek Pospisil, and Arina Rodionova, among others. Breaking his silence on his involvement, Kyrgios told Sky Sports:

"I think people knew something was going on behind the scenes for a long time, and I think that myself, Pospisil, Djokovic, we all wanted to do something like this for the future of tennis."

The 29-year-old also highlighted issues such as frequent changes in tennis balls and prize money. Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet admitted that he wasn’t aware of the entire case but was supportive of the initiative.

"I didn't write the letter, I support their movement. I didn't write every word they said. It's up to them to do their job, and I trust them on that," he told L'Equipe.

The player’s biggest concern was the fines levied on players for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"On the way things are managed, the amount of fines they give us. It's getting bigger and bigger," he said.

The ATP, the WTA, the ITF, and the ITIA, meanwhile, responded by vehemently denying the accusations made in the PTPA’s lawsuit.

