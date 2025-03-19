ATP issues strong response to Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's recent lawsuit

The ATP issued a bold statement to Novak Djokovic-founded PTPA's (Professional Tennis Players Association) lawsuit. The case filed on March 18, 2025, also includes other governing bodies of tennis, namely, the WTA, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) and the ITF.

The player's union's case claims that the defendant (governing bodies) have been exploiting players with respect to financial exploitation and breach in rights to privacy. The lawsuit was filed in New York, Brussels and London, acussing them of various anti-competitive restraining and draconian practices.

To this ATP issued a strongly-worded statement highlighting how they have been instrumental in the welfare of their players, while also trying to falsify the claims made by PTPA.

"While ATP has remained focused on delivering reforms that benefit players at multiple levels, the PTPA has consistently chosen division and distraction through misinformation over progress. Five years on from its inception in 2020, the PTPA has struggled to establish a meaningful role in tennis, making its decision to pursue legal action at this juncture unsurprising," the statement read.

The body also revealed that they will be defending their case with full commitment, while clearing out their vision for the future and condemned PTPA on issuing the lawsuit. Furthermore, they highlighted how they have also strived to provide a free and fair premise for all the players.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic had also criticized the ATP on their strained payment structure.

Novak Djokovic on the ATP's payment structure

Novak Djokovic called out ATP - Source: Getty

During an interview at the Brisbane International earlier this year, Djokovic shared how he felt about the flawed payment structure in ATP tournaments. He condemned how tennis players were not paid enough like NFL or NBA players, while some even struggled to meet their basic expenses.

"We have problem there.We have a problem in the very - how can I say - structure of the ATP is that as players we only have the 50% of that organization...the pie split between the governing bodies in major sports, all major American sports, like NFL, NBA, baseball, NHL, is 50% maybe more, some less, but around 50%. Ours is way lower than that. It is true," the Serb said.

On the tennis side of things, Djokovic has not had the kind of start to the 2025 season many would have expected from him, as he has amassed just seven wins out of 11 matches so far. His most notable performance has been reaching the Australian Open semifinals.

After suffering a disappointing second-round exit in Indian Wells, the 37-year-old will now compete at the Miami Open, facing either Rinky Hijikata or compatriot Hamad Medjedovic in the second round.

