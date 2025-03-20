Carlos Alcaraz makes his position clear on not supporting Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's 'surprising' lawsuit after being named in document

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his candid thoughts on the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) filing a lawsuit against the existing tennis governing bodies. Although the Spaniard was named in the 163-page document, he made it clear that he did not support the move.

Ad

In a shocking move on the eve of the 2025 Miami Open, the PTPA, which was co-founded by Djokovic in 2020, filed a lawsuit against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA in New York, Brussels, and London. The PTPA accused them of working like a "cartel," with Ahmad Nassar, the Executive Director of the PTPA, asserting that the way tennis operated under their governance was "illegal."

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz was named in the document alongside Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, in the section that highlighted players' complaints about the tour schedule. The Spaniard's remark about how the tour would "kill us in some way" due to the numerous mandatory tournaments was quoted in the lawsuit.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Alcaraz has revealed that he was taken aback by the "surprising" lawsuit and only learned of its existence through social media. During his pre-tournament press conference at the Miami Open, the Spaniard disclosed that he had also been unaware that his remarks on the schedule would be included in the document.

"Honestly, it was surprising for me, because nobody told me (anything) about it. So I just saw it on social media. Yesterday I saw in social media that there were statements...like they put something that I said in a press conference which I didn't know," Alcaraz said.

Ad

Although World No. 3 acknowledged that there were certain aspects of the lawsuit he agreed with, he emphasized that he did not support or endorse the move in any way.

"There are some things that I agree (with). There are some other things that I (don’t) agree with. But the main thing here is that I am not supporting that. So that’s it," he added.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz now turns his focus to his opening match at the Miami Open. The Spaniard will be joined by Novak Djokovic as both players aim to win their first ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on course for potential Miami Open SF

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Following a first-round bye, Carlos Alcaraz is set to face David Goffin in the opening match at the 2025 Miami Open. Their head-to-head record stands level at 1-1, with Goffin winning 7-5, 6-3 in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Astana Open.

Ad

The Spaniard will meet the winner between Brandon Nakashima and Roberto Carballes Baena in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round encounter with Nick Kyrgios or Grigor Dimitrov. Alcaraz's likely quarterfinal opponents include Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud.

If Carlos Alcaraz makes it to the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event, he could lock horns with fourth seed Novak Djokovic, provided the Serb beats the likes of Alex Michelsen, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev in his section of the draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis