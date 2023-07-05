"Your favorite bag?" - Holger Rune hilariously revisits his IKEA bag entrance at US Open after Jannik Sinner's Gucci debut at Wimbledon

Holger Rune recently recalled his memorable entrance at the 2021 US Open after Jannik Sinner's one-of-a-kind Gucci accessory grabbed attention at Wimbledon 2023.

Sinner's arrival on Centre Court for his tournament opener was a talking point among fans and pundits, with the Italian entering the arena sporting a custom-made Gucci bag emblazoned with his initials 'JS' alongside the luxury fashion brand's iconic "GG" monogram. The Italian's Gucci duffle was only permitted onto the court after the brand worked with the ITF, ATP and the Grand Slams to ensure that the bag met Wimbledon's strict dress-code requirements.

A fan took to social media and joked about Sinner's fashion statement being as stylish as Holger Rune walking onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with a bag from furniture retailer IKEA at the 2021 US Open.

"Not since Holger Rune walking onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with an IKEA bag has someone been as stylish as Jannik Sinner walking onto Wimbledon Centre Court with a Gucci bag," the fan wrote.

While making his Grand Slam main draw debut against Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open, the Dane made his way to the court with a bright blue IKEA bag.

Rune reshared the fan's post on his own social media and added a poll asking fans to vote between his IKEA bag and Sinner's Gucci duffle for their favorite on-court accessory.

At the 2021 US Open, Rune and Djokovic engaged in a tough battle in the opening sets before the Dane suffered an unfortunate cramp, allowing the Serb to sail to a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Following his defeat, Rune was questioned about his unconvential use of an IKEA bag leading the 20-year-old to claim it as the convenient choice.

"I think it’s a nice bag. I can have all my drinks there and bananas. It just suits me well to go on court," he said at the time.

Wimbledon 2023: Holger Rune's first round clash interrupted by rain; Jannik Sinner advances to second round

Holger Rune commenced his Wimbledon 2023 campaign against George Loffhagen on Tuesday, July 4. The Dane secured the opening set 7-6(4) before rain played spoilsport and caused play to be halted.

Should the World No. 6 emerge victorious in the first round, he will take on the winner of the match between Matteo Arnaldi and Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. The Dane is yet to face Arnaldi on the tour, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0. He trails 0-1 in his record against the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner made a strong start to his quest for his maiden title at SW19, coming through with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in just one hour and 29 minutes. The Italian will take on Diego Schwartzman in the second round.

