"Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played" - Andre Agassi on Roger Federer's lasting impact

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer announced his imminent retirement from the sport yesterday on social media. Since then, the Swiss legend has been on the receiving end of heaps of adoration from across the world. Former tennis professional Andre Agassi recently showered praise on the maestro from Basel.

Thank you, RF 🏼 Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off.Thank you, RF Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF 🙏🏼

The former World No. 1 took to Twitter to reflect on the impact Federer had on the tennis world. Agassi also added how every moment of Federer's career has enriched the sport in the coming years.

"Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF," Andre Agassi tweeted.

Despite belonging to different generations, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer squared off 11 times against each other, with the Swiss leading their head-to-head 8-3.

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together"- Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic also expressed his sadness over Roger Federer's retirement. The 21-time Grand Slam winner penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to convey his feelings regarding the Swiss legend's departure from the tennis world.

The Serb posted a series of pictures on the social media platform and spoke about how tough it was for him to pen down his feelings, especially with all the memories that they have had together in the last couple of years.

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on," Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic went on to rave about the veteran's influence over the game and how he will be regarded as an example to "lead with integrity and poise" for many.

"Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come," Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic conveyed his family's support towards Federer and was hopeful of seeing more of Federer's success, while confirming their meet-up for the Laver Cup in London.

"From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London," he wrote.

