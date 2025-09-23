"Your grandma would've poked my eyes out" - Jimmy Connors reveals why he is strongly against on-court coaching with son Brett

Former player Jimmy Connors has had his say on the players who have turned an individual sport into a team event, while sharing how his mother would not allow such behaviour when he played. Connors retired years ago, but he remained connected to his beloved sport through coaching, commentary, and other roles.

Connors held the World No. 1 rank for 268 weeks and ended the year as the top-ranked player five times. Having won eight Grand Slams in his career, the now 73-year-old became the second man in the Open Era to win three Major titles in a calendar year.

The Hall of Famer forged one of the biggest rivalries with John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, and others. He was also the first player to win Grand Slams across three different surfaces.

Connors coached top players like Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick and provided commentary with NBC-TV, BBC, and outlets. Now a podcast host alongside his son Brett, the 73-year-old often shares his views on players and matches.

On a recent episode, he discussed how the players always looking up at their respective boxes for reassurance was not the case when he was competing. He also highlighted the need for players to step onto the court well prepared (via Advantage Connors):

"They're stronger, they've got every opportunity to be better than they should be. You know, with their training, and their diet, and their psychologist, and this guy, you know, the team. You said it last time that we talked, they've taken an individual sport and made it into a team event. They all look up to the box every time. If I had done that, your grandma would have poked my eyes out. Take care of your own business." (29:47)

Jimmy Connors holds the Open Era joint record of five US Open titles.

Jimmy Connors also noted how Novak Djokovic is important for the Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has had the most success in tennis history, but he was the third player to join the Big Three, emerging amid the Roger Federer–Rafael Nadal dominance. As he continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title, he remains the only player who can truly give Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner a run for their money.

Opining on that, Jimmy Connors said:

"It's interesting because there's only two guys that are on a different level from him still. It is crazy, and so the young guys are going to have to step it up, and I say that with utmost respect, because if not, you're just going to have an Alcaraz-Sinner, Alcaraz-Sinner, Alcaraz-Sinner, you know, basically you've had that for the last eight Slams."

"Federer-Nadal, all of a sudden, had Djoker and then Murray. They had some in and out who made it a little more exciting, but they need somebody to come in or be a part of that."

Jimmy Connors has also established himself as an author, having published his autobiography, The Outsider, in 2013.

