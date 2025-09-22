"They need someone to come in" - Jimmy Connors claims Novak Djokovic's presence is good for tennis amid Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner dominance

American tennis legend Jimmy Connors has explained the importance of Novak Djokovic on the ATP Tour, even at the age of 38, amid the dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner and Alcaraz have been the two best performers on the tour, which is reflected in the fact that they have won each of the last eight Grand Slams.

Even a seasoned 24-time Grand Slam champion like Djokovic has found it difficult to stop the dominant duo. The Serb has struggled immensely in his games against the Spaniard and the Italian, be it due to his tiring age or injuries.

Despite this, eight-time Grand Slam champion Connors has a silver lining about Djokovic's presence on the tour. Connors feels that the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz similarly needs Djokovic, much like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer did back in the day. Connors said (via Advantage Connors);

"It's interesting because there's only two guys that are on a different level from him still. It is crazy, and so the young guys are going to have to step it up, and I say that with utmost respect, because if not, you're just going to have an Alcaraz-Sinner, Alcaraz-Sinner, Alcaraz-Sinner, you know, basically you've had that for the last eight Slams."

"Federer-Nadal, all of a sudden, had Djoker and then Murray. They had some in and out who made it a little more exciting, but they need somebody to come in or be a part of that."

Notably, Novak Djokovic has also faced defeats against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in his last three Grand Slam appearances. While the Serb was defeated by Sinner at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Alcaraz defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic spoke about his aging body after losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open 2025

Novak Djokovic (Image via: Getty)

Novak Djokovic expressed concerns over his aging body after a semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open 2025. The Spaniard dominated over Djokovic and won in straight sets.

Djokovic said afterwards that he was very cautious and concerned about his body at the age of 38, even though he took immense care of it. He said (via ATP Tour):

"Honestly, I am concerned. You know, nowadays [I am] more concerned than I have ever been. Even though I really am meticulous with the care for my body and I put in a lot of hours on and off the court to make sure that my body is fit and recovered well."

During the conversation, Novak Djokovic also mentioned that he had to change the way he trains and approaches the game due to concerns with his body.

