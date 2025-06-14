"Not even the Grand Slams" - Novak Djokovic reveals the 'only thing' giving him motivation to extend his career

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about the one thing that is keeping him motivated to continue with tennis. The Serbian is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season.

Djokovic was last seen in action on June 6, where he competed in the semi-final of the French Open against Jannik Sinner. The latter displayed dominance on the court and overwhelmed the Serb with a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(7) victory, advancing to the finals of Roland Garros. This loss ended the 38-year-old's quest to win his 25th Grand Slam title.

Days after this tournament, Djokovic sat for an interview where he revealed the one reason that is keeping him motivated to extend his career. Crediting the Olympic Games for his motivation, he said that it is an honour for him to compete at the Olympics and has his eyes set on the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Highlighting the special points of competing in the Olympics, he said:

"The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point, and it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head which gives me motivation is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams," said Novak Djokovic.

He added:

"But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics. I kind of watch the cycle, somehow, just to be at the Olympics, to be an Olympian. That moment when you wear the coat of arms of your country, when you go to be in the village with the best Olympians, that feeling, that's sport."

Novak Djokovic made his feelings known about not being as loved as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are some of the most prominent personalities in the tennis community. The three were usually considered as each other's strongest contenders; however, Djokovic recently reflected on his struggles of not being as loved as Nadal and Federer by the fans.

He recently sat in an interview with Failures of Champions, where he stated that he felt like an unwanted child.

"I acted and still felt like an unwanted child. I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn't the case either."

He added:

"I was never as loved as Federer and Nadal because I wasn't supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the third guy who came along and said, 'I'm going to be No. 1.' Many people didn't like that."

Novak Djokovic has overall nabbed 100 singles titles in his career so far, including 24 Grand Slams. On the other hand, Nadal won 92 singles titles in his career, including 22 Grand Slams, and Federer won 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams.

