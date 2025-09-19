"I don't feel pressure at all" - Carlos Alcaraz gets real about being considered 'great ambassador' to tennis after Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

The current ATP World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, has recently shared his thoughts on being considered as one of the ambassadors for tennis following the legacy of legends, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. The young Spaniard will be next seen in action at the 2025 Laver Cup with Team Europe.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz has 23 ATP Tour singles titles and clinched his sixth major title at the recently concluded 2025 US Open. He defeated his on-court rival and former World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in the final round. He will compete in the 2025 Laver Cup, which will be played from September 19 to 21, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

During a pre-tournament press conference at Laver Cup on September 18, 2025, with all the players of Team Europe, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on being considered the next ambassador of the sport following the legendary 'Big Three'. Apart from this, he also shared his mindset and admiration for enjoying the game. Alcaraz said:

Ad

Trending

"Not really. I don't think about being the best ambassador for tennis and have the pressure to do it. I think we all, tennis player in general, are ambassadors of tennis, just to do great the tennis and get the people to watch tennis."

"I love playing tennis. That's why I just play with such good joy and that smile, and I like playing great shots, great points. I think those points, those shots, those matches gets the people to watch tennis, because it's something, I would say, different."

Ad

He continued:

"I don't feel the pressure at all. I'm thinking about myself, about enjoy as much as I can every time that I step on the court, that I go to the tournaments. I love when I see the people enjoy watching tennis. For me that's the most important feeling. That's all I try to do."

Ad

Alcaraz's Team Europe will also feature top players, including Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik. This team will be captained and vice-captained by Hall of Famer Yannick Noah and Tim Henman.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik to start with the doubles match at the 2025 Laver Cup tournament

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his 2025 Laver Cup journey with a doubles match. He will team up with the current World No. 17, Czech player Jakub Mensik, on September 19.

Ad

The Team Europe duo will face Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen of Team World, which also features Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka.

Team World is guided by Hall of Famers, captain Andre Agassi, and vice-captain Patrick Rafter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More