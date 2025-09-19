"I don't know, I don't understand" - Carlos Alcaraz left scratching his head, Alexander Zverev teases him after 'Silicon Valley' question at Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz was left surprised after failing to understand a 'Silicon Valley' reference, as his fellow Team Europe member Alexander Zverev poked fun at him during a press conference. Alcaraz is set to headline the team at the 2025 Laver Cup, scheduled for September 19-21.

Alcaraz, the current World No.1, will enter the Laver Cup court fresh off his US Open victory in New York. Sporting his latest platinum blonde hair, the Spaniard was welcomed by Laver Cup co-founder, Roger Federer, and even shared the golf court with him ahead of the event in San Francisco.

Following that, Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, attended the press conference, where Alcaraz was left puzzled by a 'Silicon Valley' reference and some technological remarks made by the interviewer, while his teammate Alexander Zverev teased him.

When the interviewer asked the Spaniard whether he has tried the Meta glasses and met tech leaders now that he's in tech paradise, Silicon Valley, Alcaraz simply said:

"Yeah, I didn't get it."

When further asked about what he thinks about the Bay Area, the 22-year-old reiterated:

"No, I still didn't get it, the question. I don't know, to be honest. What is this? I understand the question, but I don't understand what --"

Taking advantage of the situation and teasing the ignorant Alcaraz, German player Alexander Zverev said:

"He loves the Meta glasses. He loves the new technology. He's met with all the world leaders. He shook hands with them, and he's part of Apple from tomorrow onwards."

Carlos Alcaraz, still confused, added:

"I don't know. Should I know that, the Meta glasses? I mean, I'm going to be honest, I haven't tried that. So I don't know what it is, to be honest."

Zverev suggested that he should just praise the product anyway, saying:

"Just say, it's great, it's great."

The six-time Grand Slam champion echoed the words and said it's a 'great thing'.

Carlos Alcaraz's schedule for the 2025 Laver Cup opening round

Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz will pair with Jakub Mensik for the men's doubles opening match on Friday (September 19) under the San Francisco lights. The duo will compete against Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen from Team World.

The 22-year-old has no singles matches scheduled for the first day of the Laver Cup. Alcaraz will head into the match as the leader of the head-to-head between him and Fritz, but he has never played Michelsen. Alcaraz's following matches haven't been released yet.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More