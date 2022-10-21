"Your love and kindness help a lot of players" - Andrey Rublev lost for words as fans come together to create video montage for his 25th birthday

Andrey Rublev lifted his fourth trophy of the season with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Korda in the Gijon Open final on Sunday, boosting his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin next month.

This could be the perfect gift for Rublev, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Thursday. But no present could have been sweeter than a video greeting created by his fans across 24 countries, which the Russian shared on his Twitter account.

Grasping for words, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying that their love and kindness help players and that they elevate the sport to a higher level.

"I can't describe how grateful I am to each of you for this video greeting. It means a lot to me. I wish I could post full video. But it's important that you know how grateful I am for your support. Your love and kindness help a lot [of] players, and you bring tennis to a higher level," said Andrey Rublev.

Rublev's fans worked together to create the video montage which included voice clips of their birthday greetings in their local language. Among those who greeted Rublev are his supporters from Italy, Romania, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland, Latvia, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Dubai, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Australia.

There were also written messages from his fans, in their native tongues, in Germany and Serbia.

Fans of Andrey Rublev noted his goofy side in their birthday greeting.

A message for Rublev also formed part of the video as well as clips of his matches, including his victories against the sport's big players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Rublev defeated Federer in their only career meeting, won once in three clashes with Nadal, and is at a 1-1 deadlock versus Djokovic.

"He conquers courts with speed, rules with his forehand and defeats giants with grit," the message on the video stated.

Fans also described him as "kind, goofy and thoughtful."

Andrey Rublev eyes third straight ATP Finals appearance

Andrey Rublev serves against Casper Ruud in the 2021 ATP Finals.

Andrey Rublev will look to sustain his form heading to the tail-end of the season as he guns to qualify for the ATP Finals for the third straight year.

Coming off a win in Gijon, Rublev will compete next week in Vienna where he will be eyeing to improve his 3440-point collection and boost his bid to join Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic in the year-end championships.

Seventeen of the top 30 players will see action in Vienna, with former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev leading the pack. Home hero Dominic Thiem, currently playing in Antwerp where he is through to the quarterfinals, is also on the entry list.

