"Your majesty makes a statement after the birth of your Royal highness of tennis"- Rafael Nadal's fan react after the Spaniard speaks out for first time since birth of his son

Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Xisca Perello, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 8 at a clinic in Mallorca.
The World No. 2, who has always kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life, confirmed the news of his wife's pregnancy at a press conference in June but didn't give out any more details.
Following the birth of his first child, Nadal took to his Twitter account on Thursday to thank everyone for the wishes pouring in and also mentioned that his family was healthy and doing well.
"Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all. We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug," he said.
The Spaniard's fans were ecstatic after hearing the news and further congratulated the 22-time Grand Slam champion, with one fan being cheeky while doing it.
"Your majesty makes a statement after the birth of your Royal Highness in Tennis," one fan said.
The official account of the Australian Open also congratulated the reigning men's singles champion.
"Happy days. Congratulations from the AO family to yours!" they said.
Another fan was glad that everything was well and shared an adorable picture of him as a young boy with his younger sister, Maria Isabel Nadal.
"Glad to know that all is well! Let's go! All the best to all!" a tweet read.
Here are some more reactions to the news of Nadal becoming a father:
"When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on his new fatherhood
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle Toni Nadal recently gave his views on his nephew's new role as a parent. He spoke to the Majorca Daily Bulletin and stated that the 22-time Major winner will be "a great father but maybe not as great as he is a sportsman."
He admitted that it would initially be tough for the Spaniard to stay away from family, as he hinted that the 2022 Australian Open champion would look to defend his title at the tournament down Under in 2023.
" He will do this totally normally. He's not a special guy, as all footballers and many others do this. When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away, but in the end, it is the price you have to pay," Toni Nadal said.