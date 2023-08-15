"Your unemployed friend at 1pm on a Monday" - Tennis fans amused by Holger Rune simulating on-court movements while training indoors in Cincinnati

Holger Rune's rigorous indoor workout, simulating his footwork and groundstrokes, has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Marcos Giron defeated Rune 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the recently concluded Canadian Open. The Dane will be in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next. Following a bye in the first round, the No. 6 seed will take on the winner of the match between Mackenzie McDonald and Yannick Hanfmann.

While gearing up for his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event, the 20-year-old shared a clip of himself simulating his on-court footwork and practicing his shadow swings while training indoors.

"Homework," he captioned the clip on Twitter.

Tennis fans couldn't contain their amusement at the clip shared by Holger Rune.

"Your unemployed friend at 1pm on a Monday:" one fan joked.

One user jokingly likened the resistance band around the 20-year-old's waist to a child's harness.

"Damn why've they still got him on the child harness," the user posted.

Another fan playfully questioned when hardwood season would commence given the World No. 5's choice of training surface.

"When's hardwood season?" the fan commented.

Several fans humorously referred to the Dane as their upstairs neighbor, alluding to the noise he was creating for those residing below him.

"I think he used to live upstairs from me," one fan tweeted.

"What a way to find out he's my upstairs neightbor..," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Holger Rune enters World's top 5 for the first time ahead of Cincinnati Masters campaign

Holger Rune

Casper Ruud lost a significant 270 points in the ATP rankings after his defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open. Left with 4,715 points to his name, the Norwegian dropped down two places to World No. 7.

Despite Holger Rune's similarly early exit from the Masters 1000 event, the Dane only lost 35 points, allowing him to claim a career-high ranking of World No. 5 with a 75-point lead over Ruud.

Prior to his campaign at the Canadian Open, Rune had openly voiced his desire to clinch the top spot in the ATP rankings. The Dane also emphasized his increased dedication to putting in the work required to achieve that goal.

"I'm happy to be No. 6, but I'm not satisfied. And I don't want to end at No. 6. I want to be No. 1, it's no secret. Right now I'm also trying to work 10 times harder than I did in the beginning of the year. So hopefully, everything will come together," Holger Rune told ATPTour.com.

In other news, Jannik Sinner also surpassed Ruud to claim a career-high ranking of World No. 6 after winning his maiden Masters 1000 title in Toronto.