Jules Marie recently announced that he will play in the qualifiers at the 2024 Australian Open. Marie was Novak Djokovic's sparring partner at the French Open in 2021 and is also a YouTuber with over 100k subscribers on his channel.

In 2015, the then 23-year-old Marie peaked at World No. 228 before retiring due to a frustrating streak of losses. Post COVID-19, he started a YouTube channel.

Despite skepticism about his career, Marie aimed for a comeback at 30, competing and winning at local tennis tournaments to improve his ATP ranking.

Now, at the age of 32, Marie is set to reach a new career-high rank of No. 226. This will see him securing a spot in the Australian Open qualifying draw in January 2024.

Jules Marie announced the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday. He stated that he has been validated for the 2024 Australian Open qualifiers and added that he will be taking his fans behind the scenes of the tournament qualifiers.

The Frenchman was elated about his dream coming true and said that his hashtag #nevertoolate now makes sense.

“Pass validated for AO 24 Qualifiers. We did it, I'm taking you behind the scenes of the Australian Open 2024 qualifiers One of the four biggest tournaments in the world. So happy, a dream has come true...This is where, for the past two years, my hashtag has truly made sense: #nevertoolate," he said.

In 2023, Jules Marie played 93 matches. He and his team produced a 15-20 minute vlog for each one of those games.

Novak Djokovic will pursue his record-extending 11th title at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won the AO final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will aim to clinch a record 11th Australian Open title in a few weeks. The Happy Slam will begin on January 14 and conclude on January 28.

During the 2023 season, Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles when he won the 2023 US Open. If he wins at Melbourne Park, he will become the only player in history to win 25 Grand Slams.

Djokovic will be competing in the 2024 edition as the defending champion and the World No. 1 on the ATP rankings.

In addition to securing victories at the Melbourne and New York Majors during the 2023 season, the 36-year-old also won the French Open. Djokovic also claimed Masters titles in Paris and Cincinnati, the Adelaide International 1 and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis