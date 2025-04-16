Zendaya turns up the glamor in Roger Federer-backed On’s sci-fi campaign

Zendaya stunned fans with her new role in Roger Federer-backed Swiss sportswear label On's sci-fi campaign, 'Zone Dreamers.' Diving into a dreamlike, movie-esque realm complete with a dramatic pixie haircut and prosthetic extraterrestrial ears, the Emmy-winning actress dives head-first into a space-age fantasy as the ambassador of On's Spring/Summer 2025 line.

Zendaya's partnership with On was initially revealed in June 2024 as the beginning of a multi-year deal between the actress and the quickly emerging athletic brand. Directed by visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Zendaya's long-time creative partner Law Roach, the campaign is like a trailer for a sci-fi epic.

Zendaya and a team of space travelers suit up for an intergalactic journey on a futuristic spacecraft. The campaign's look is thoroughly retrofuturistic, conjuring 1970s science fiction with glamorization. Items from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, such as the Cloudzone lifestyle sneakers and Studio Knit Bodysuit, are paired with crop tops, tights, jackets, tees, and shorts.

"Zone Dreamers was such a joy to create," Zendaya said in a press release. "I’ve loved working with On to bring something so creative and unexpected to life... This campaign is about courage, friendship, and the kind of trust that gives you the freedom to step outside your comfort zone and try something new."

On's official Instagram page posted the first look of the 'Zone Dreamers' campaign on April 15, 2025:

Roger Federer playfully revisited 'fun' On commercial with Zendaya

In Picture: Roger Federer (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer fondly recalled filming a playful commercial with Hollywood star Zendaya for Swiss sportswear brand On, where he holds a financial stake. Zendaya joined On as a brand ambassador in 2024 following her performance in the tennis-themed film 'Challengers.' She and Federer starred in a fun air tennis ad as part of the collaboration.

Watch the video here:

In an October 2024 interview on Complex’s YouTube channel, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion acknowledged that while Zendaya looked completely at ease, he felt like a “fish out of water” during the shoot.

"I just shot the commercial together with her. We played air tennis based on the 'Challengers' movie. I thought she did so well with tennis but she knew how to do tennis with no tennis ball. I was a little bit fish out of water so she was better than me. That was fun," he said.

Roger Federer expressed how much he enjoyed working with the actress and even shared his hope to team up with Zendaya again to co-design a signature sneaker for On.

