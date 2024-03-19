Harold Mayots' indifferent reaction to Arthur Cazaux collapsing during the 2024 Miami Open qualifiers angered tennis fans online.

Cazaux faced off against his fellow countryman Mayot in the Miami Open qualifiers. Despite losing the first set 4-6, Cazaux fought back and won the second set 7-5. In the third set unfolded, Cazaux was leading 2-1 when he suddenly collapsed, reportedly due to the extreme heat and humidity in Florida.

Following his collapse, the World No. 74 was attended by the chair umpire and received medical attention from a medic. He was then escorted off the court in a wheelchair, bringing an abrupt end to the match.

The match lasted two hours and 10 minutes, with Mayot advancing to the second qualifying round, winning 6-4, 5-7, 1-2 (ret.). He will next face Belgium's David Goffin.

Expand Tweet

However, what drew the attention of several tennis fans was Mayot's inaction after Cazaux's collapse. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger at Mayot's apparent indifference.

One fan criticized the World No. 141 for showing "zero effort" to check on his opponent.

"Glad this stood out to others. Zero effort to check on his opponent. Low brow stuff," a fan posted on Reddit.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another described Mayot's lack of reaction as "disgusting."

"Disgusting from Mayot man," the fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed surprise at Mayot's apparent lack of empathy for the 21-year-old Frenchman's situation.

"Mayot not even pretending to look concerned," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arthur Cazaux's best Grand Slam result was at Australian Open 2024

Arthur Cazaux at the 2024 Australian Open

Arthur Cazaux achieved his best result at the Grand Slam level during the 2024 Australian Open. Prior to the Melbourne Slam, he had secured the title at the Open Nouvelle-Caledonie, an ATP Challenger hardcourt tournament in Noumea, New Caledonia.

Cazaux received a wild card entry to the Melbourne Slam, where he faced Laslo Djere in the first round and defeated the Serb 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. He then went on to defeat the eighth seed, Holger Rune, in the second round with a score of 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In the following round, Cazaux secured a victory against Tallon Griekspoor with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, advancing to the fourth round. However, his hopes of reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open were dashed when he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6), 7-6(3), 6-4 in the fourth round.