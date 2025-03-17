Zheng Qinwen turns up the glamor in chic black & white Dior fit months after joining Emma Raducanu-linked luxury brand

Chinese player Zheng Qinwen was seen in a Dior outfit and a bag after her BNP Paribas Open campaign in Indian Wells. She replaced the likes of Emma Radacanu to join the Dior family as the new global ambassador in January 2025.

Qinwen, the 2024 Australian Open finalist, took the court in the WTA 1000 event early in March and blazed through rivals in the first couple of rounds to face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The thrilling showdown saw the Pole defeat Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 to lock her spot in the semifinals against eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

As the Paris Olympic women's singles gold medalist gears up for the Miami Open later in March, she enjoyed an off-court outing with Dior, a multinational luxury brand, linked with Emma Radacanu previously. She donned a black-and-white tennis-inspired chic outfit and paired the look with the newest D-Journey bag.

"Soft but powerful, got everything I need in my D-Journey," her caption read.

At the time of the 2025 Australian Open, Qinwen's partnership with Dior was unveiled. Excited about the upcoming journey, the Chinese player shared that she had fancied the brand since her teenage years.

"I think it's my pleasure to have Dior with me. Since I was 16 years old, Dior has been one of my favorite brands really. I had nice shooting experience from them. When the picture comes up, actually I am the most happy one. [I said] ... 'good pictures, I love it.'"

She added:

"When you have sponsors like this, I think you need to make sure you also have the correct behavior inside and outside the court 'cause you want to match with those high brands. For me, Dior is a very, very high brand, everybody knows."

Zheng Qinwen once revealed the reason behind keeping her distance from her fellow WTA players

Zheng and Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - (Source: Getty)

Zheng Qinwen was at the mouth of backlash in 2024 when Emma Navarro referred to her as 'cut-throat' and someone she doesn't respect as a competitor. Despite proving her prowess on the court, she seemed like someone who didn't bother about building friendships.

Addressing the same, the 22-year-old said that keeping her distance helped her keep her focus on the court.

"My answer is very clear: I prefer always keep distance with the player. Has a lot of competition with me. I am, like, type of sensitive with the heart," Zheng Qinwen said during a press conference.

She added:

"I don't feel if I become friend with someone and I have to compete with them on court, I feel I'm not able 100% focus and fighting. When I have to scream, C'mon, I'm not able to do that because I will feel a bit weird."

The Olympic champion also courted controversy when she refused to warm up with her fourth-round rival, Marta Kostyuk, at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

