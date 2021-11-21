Alexander Zverev says Djokovic "understands" him, looks forward to playing in the ATP championship match against Medvedev 

Alexander Zverev defeated world no. 1 Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his second championship match at the ATP Finals since his win in 2018.

Zverev was quite complimentary of Djokovic in his post-match conference. He said that the Serbian's approachable nature is appreciated by many on the tour, including him. The German claims that the tennis legend understands him and they have discussions about various matters beyond tennis as well.

"I think later on now when I am on tour, he's somebody that a lot of players appreciate being able to talk to him. He understands me. We have discussions, not only about tennis, but have discussions about life things. We have discussions about other things that happen around the world. This is what I appreciate him for."

While Zverev can't say for sure if his semifinal against Djokovic was the best match he's ever played, he states that their meetings are always a high level affair. They've played against each other five times this year and all matches were a physical battle as they went the distance. Zverev said that this is bound to happen when two in-form players meet.

"If this match is the best of my career? I don't know. I mean, I can't remember every single match that I played in my career. But every time we play against each other, it's very high level. This year we played each other five times. Every time it went the distance. Every time we played for multiple hours and it was very physical. Yeah, look, it was a great match. I mean, when two players in form play each other, there's always a great match. I think today was the case of that."

Only vaccinated players will be allowed to compete at the 2022 Australian Open and Djokovic's views regarding vaccinations have caused quite a stir. When quizzed on whether he should be respected for his beliefs regarding the same, Zverev said it's tough to answer because the matter is quite political and he doesn't know the Serbian's exact views.

"Look, this is a very tough one because it's very political. At the end of the day I don't know his criterias. I don't know them to the point."

Zverev further added that the matter isn't about tennis, but the ongoing pandemic. They're also being allowed to play in a different country so the players need to follow the guidelines laid down by the host nation.

"But we are visiting another country. This is not about tennis. This is about the virus that is going on, right? This is not about a tournament or tennis. We are visiting a different country. At the end of the day the country is allowing us to enter. We need to follow the rules and follow the guidelines."

While Djokovic's absence at the Australian Open would mean an easier path to the title for Zverev, he still wants the world no. 1 to compete there. The German hopes that the authorities would make an exception so the 9-time Australian Open champion is able to participate.

"I hope he's able to play. At the end of the day, I'm No. 3 in the world, so if he doesn't play, it's easier to win the tournament. This is obvious. Also he's No. 1 in the world so he should be there. Hopefully the Australian government will make an exemption or whatever it is that they can do for him to be able to participate there."

Zverev calls Medvedev "one of the best players in the world right now"; says he's prepared for a difficult final against the Russian

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Zverev is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the final and it'll be their third meeting in two weeks. The German is excited to play against him again as he lost a close match just a few days ago in their round-robin encounter. While Zverev is happy to be in the final regardless of the opponent, he's sure of a difficult battle as Medvedev is one of the best players in the world right now.

"I mean, I'm looking forward to it because the last match was very close and I lost it. I'm looking forward to having another chance. We're also playing the final, so I'm happy to be in the final no matter who it is against. Yeah, I mean, look, at the end of the day he's one of the best players in the world right now, so it's going to be a difficult match no matter what."

