Next Gen ATP Finals 2019: Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner preview, prediction and live stream details

Alex de Minaur

Australia's Alex de Minaur will square off against Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals. This will be the second straight final for de Minaur at this event, having lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash last year.

Sinner, on the other hand, has enjoyed a fantastic debut in the competition, winning two group stage games and then defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-final.

Sinner saved eight of the nine break points he faced and also won over 70% of his service points against Kecmanovic in what was a dominant display from the Italian.

De Minaur, meanwhile, registered a 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 win over Frances Tiafoe in the previous round. He is yet to lose a match in Milan and enters the summit clash in scintillating form. However, he will be wary of the fact that he had remained unbeaten until the final last season as well before falling to Tsitsipas.

Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner Head to Head and Prediction

Jannik Sinner

This will be the first meeting between the two players. Sinner will look to use his powerful serve and groundstrokes to find a way past the counterpunching Australian.

With both players in top form, it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top. Given de Minaur's success this year and the form he has shown in this tournament, he is definitely the favourite on paper.

Prediction - Alex de Minaur to win in 5 sets

2019 Next Generation ATP Finals Schedule

Tournament name: 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan.

Location: Italy.

Category: Year-ending championship.

Match: Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner (01:30 IST, 10th November).

Broadcast: No live telecast in India.

Live score: Tennis TV.

