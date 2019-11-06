Next Gen ATP Finals 2019: Alex de Minaur vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, match time, live stream details and more

Alex de Minaur in action at this year's Next Gen ATP Finals.

The second day of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019 will see the top seed Alex de Minaur play against Miomir Kecmanovic in Group A. The winner will also be a step closer to the top spot in the group and eventually sealing a berth in the semi-finals.

Both the players started their campaign at the event with a win against their respective opponents on Day One. However, Serbia's Kecmanovic holds a upper hand over De Minaur with his straight sets victory over Casper Rudd. Kecmanovic won his opening match 4-3(7-5), 4-3(7-5), 4-2. With 92% first set points won in the match, Kecmanovic did not face a single break point throughout the encounter.

On the other hand, Australian Alex de Minaur had to go to four sets against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. De Minaur won 4-2, 3-4(5-7), 4-1, 4-1. He will be looking to extend his group record at the event, having won all his matches in the last edition barring the final. He finished as the runner-up last year, going down against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alex de Minaur vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

It will be the first time that the two players will be facing each other in any event. With three titles in 2019, de Minaur entered the tournament as a favourite. However, both de Minaur and Kecmanovic are the kind of players who are great with their movements. Their love for playing from the baseline and taking time away from the opponent will be something they both have to tackle.

Prediction - Alex de Minaur wins in 5 sets

2019 Next Generation ATP Finals Schedule 6th November

Tournament name: 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan.

Location: Italy.

Category: Year-ending championship.

Match: Alex de Minaur vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Approx 19:50 IST).

Broadcast: No live telecast in India.

Live score: Tennis TV.

