Nina Stojanovic posts emotional message on Instagram in wake of Olympic heartbreak, says it was an "honor and privilege" to partner Novak Djokovic

Nina Stojanovic recently took to Instagram to give her thoughts on the Tokyo Olympics and how she felt partnering Novak Djokovic. The Serb's campaign in the Japanese capital started brightly but ended in disappointment as she was denied the chance to compete for a bronze medal after Djokovic withdrew due to injury.

The unseeded pairing managed to make it to the bronze-medal playoff, where they were due to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty and John Peers. Djokovic, however, withdrew from the fixture citing a shoulder injury after his grueling bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

In the wake of Djokovic's decision, many in the tennis community expressed their sympathy for Stojanovic, who was prevented from taking the court for the biggest match of her career.

In that context, Stojanovic disclosed on Instagram that only she "knew the feelings that she dealt with" after Djokovic informed her that he would not be able to take part in the match. But the Serb was also quick to express her gratitude for getting the chance to mingle with the world's best athletes at the Olympics.

"Then & now only I can know the feelings I dealt with once I had found out I will not have the chance to play the most important match of my career for the Olympic medal," Stojanovic wrote on her Instagram handle.

"I also recognize how much this particular event filled me with the deepest emotion possible and brought me lots of happiness as well. I want to say that I am grateful for being there among all the best athletes in the world of sports," Stojanovic added.

"It was an honor and privilege playing with the best in the history of our sport" - Nina Stojanovic on Novak Djokovic

Stojanovic also asserted that it was an honor for her to team up with the World No. 1 and represent Serbia together. The Serb also posted a picture of herself as a child posing with a young Novak Djokovic.

"It was an honor and privilege playing with the best in the history of our sport, for your own country," she said.

Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic won two matches at the mixed doubles event in Tokyo

Stojanovic, who was ranked as high as No. 81 in the world last year, proceeded to thank her fans for offering their support to her at such a time.

"Thank you everyone for your messages of support and love you gave me through this period. Hvala vam!" Stojanovic said. "Year keeps on going, new challenges await. I will appreciate every minute spent in Tokyo."

