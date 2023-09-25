Ningbo Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry

Date: September 26, 2023

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2023

Round: First round

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Australia - beIN Sports.

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry preview

2023 US Open - Day 6

Top seed Ons Jabeur will take on World No. 98 Diane Parry in the first round of the Ningbo Open on Tuesday.

The Tunisian has had a decent season so far, amassing 28 wins from 42 matches and a title-winning run at the Charleston Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and semifinal runs in Adelaide and Stuttgart.

The 29-year-old will enter China on the back of early exits at the San Diego Open and the Guadalajara Open. She began her campaign in Guadalajara with a commanding win over Alycia Parks but was stunned by Martina Trevisan in the second round. The Italian defeated Jabeur in a marathon three-set tie 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3, lasting three hours and two minutes.

2023 US Open - Day 2

On the other hand, Diane Parry has chalked up 25 wins from 52 matches and a title-winning run at the ITF Paris 125 event. She also reached the semifinals at the Maraska 125 and the Lausanne Ladies Open.

The French player will enter Chengdu on the back of a five-match losing streak, registering early exits at the US Open, Japan Women's Open, and the Guangzhou Open. Belgian tennis player Green Minnen outfoxed her in straight sets in Guangzhou 6-2, 6-2.

Parry will be determined to make amends and steady the ship in Chengdu.

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Parry 1-0. She defeated her most recently at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -900 -1.5 (-275) Over 18.5 (-135) Diane Parry +525 +1.5 (+190) Under 18.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry prediction

2023 US Open - Day 8

World number seven Ons Jabeur will be looking to bounce back from her disappointing loss in Guadalajara when she takes on Diane Parry in the first round of the Chengdu Open. While Parry has shown promise this season with a title and deep runs in lower-level tournaments, Jabeur's experience and all-court game should be too much for the young French.

The Tunisian's variety and ability to change the pace and spin of the ball tend to keep her opponents on the back foot. She mixes things up well between drop shots, lobs, and slices to draw her opponent in before unleashing powerful groundstrokes. Jabeur also moves well around the court and is very comfortable at the net. This skill set has worked well against Parry before, as evidenced by their previous meeting at Wimbledon.

Parry, on the contrary, possesses a decent all-round game and an exceptional one-handed backhand. She'll need to play aggressively and take risks to unsettle the top seed. However, that approach is also conducive to errors against a player of Jabeur's caliber.

Unless Parry serves exceptionally well and takes time away from the Tunisian, she is likely to find herself on the defensive for much of the match. Barring an off-day for Jabeur, her all-court game and big match experience should see her through to the second round.

Pick: Jabuer to win in straight sets.