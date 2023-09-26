Ningbo Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch.

Date: September 27, 2023.

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime.

Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch preview

Ons Jabeur hits a forehand at the 2023 San Diego Open

Top seed Ons Jabeur will look to book her place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Ningbo Open when she faces World No. 107 Tamara Korpatsch on Wednesday (September 27).

Jabeur has enjoyed a fairly respectable season on the WTA tour, as evidenced by her 29-14 win-loss record. The highlights of the 29-year-old's season include winning the title in Charleston and reaching the final at Wimbledon, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova.

The Tunisian then had a rough time on the women's circuit after suffering from heartbreak in the championship match at SW19. She lost in the quarterfinals and the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Guadalajara, respectively. She also had a fourth-round exit at the 2023 US Open, where she reached the finals last year.

Jabeur is yet to find her best levels in Ningbo, too, going by her first-round encounter against France's Diane Parry. Although the World No. 7 was never really in danger, she needed over two hours to dispatch the World No. 99 by a score of 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Tamara Korpatsch pictured at Wimbledon 2023

Meanwhile, Tamara Korpatsch is yet to have a breakthrough on the main tour in 2023, with her best results being two semifinal runs at the lower-tier events in Prague and Valencia.

The World No. 107 is seemingly in good form this week, as she beat Great Britain's Jodie Burrage in straightforward fashion, 6-2, 7-6 (1), to reach the second round in Ningbo.

Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch head-to-head

The second-round match in Ningbo will mark the first-ever career meeting between Jabeur and Korpatsch, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ons Jabeur Tamara Korpatsch

(Odds will be updated when released)

Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Korpatsch prediction

Tamara Korpatsch hits a backhand

Jabeur is arguably the most versatile player on the WTA tour currently. The Tunisian possesses impressive finesse, which she mixes up well with her groundstrokes. She can also use her forehand to control the tempo of rallies, which she can hit both cross-court and down the line with relative ease.

Korpatsch, on the other hand, is a player of a similar mold to Jabeur. The 28-year-old has a strategic style of play. Even though her forehand can lack power at times, she makes up for it with her forehand slice. The German also has a great return game and prefers taking on her opponents' serves from behind the baseline.

The key for both players in this match-up will be their ability to manipulate the exchanges with their slices. Jabeur will most likely win this encounter, though, considering the huge gap in the two players' big-match playing experience.

Pick: Ons Jabeur in straight sets.