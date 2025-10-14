The Ningbo Open is giving away $1,064,510 in prize money this year. After some entertaining matches in the first two days, only 16 players remain at the event so far.

Emma Raducanu continued her disappointing Asian swing on tour. Despite winning the first set against Zhu Lin, the local favorite defeated her in the first round, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Victoria Mboko also continued her winless streak since claiming the honors in Montreal. She was eliminated by Dayana Yastremska in the first round, 6-3, 7-6(3).

The top four seeds are still alive in the Ningbo Open this week. Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Three:

1) Belinda Bencic vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Bencic is the sixth seed in the 2025 Ningbo Open - Source: Getty

Bencic will feel gutted to have lost some close matches in the last few weeks. She entered Ningbo after a fourth-round appearance in Shanghai and a third-round exit in Wuhan. The 28-year-old eased past Magda Linette in the opening round, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Yulia Starodubtseva has had a clinical week so far. She entered the main draw in Ningbo via the qualifiers and then eliminated Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

Considering their results at the highest level and superior ranking on tour, Benic is a clear favorite to come out on top.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Predicted Winner: Bencic to win in straight sets.

2) Mirra Andreeva vs Zhu Lin

Andreeva is the top seed in the Ningbo Open this year - Source: Getty

Next up, Mirra Andreeva will face Zhu Lin in the second round.

Andreeva has had a frustrating spell in the last few months. After winning two significant titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, the youngster hasn't been able to find her best potential on tour.

Lin, on the contrary, entered Wuhan after early exits in Cincinnati, New York, Shanghai, and Wuhan. She stunned Emma Raducanu in the first round, but is likely to come up short against Andreeva in the second.

Head-to-head: Andreeva leads the head-to-head against Lin 1-0.

Predicted Winner: Andreeva to win in straight sets.

3) Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider

Head-to-head: Muchova and Shnaider have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Muchova to win in three sets

4) Ajla Tomljanovic vs Zeynep Sonmez

Head-to-head: They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Tomljanovic to win in three sets.

