Djokovic, Federer qualify for 2018 ATP World Tour Finals

Djokovic & Federer join Rafa for Nitto ATP Finals 2018

Season’s last Grand Slam is about to conclude with two-time champion Novak Djokovic facing the 2009 US Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro in the final. Novak Djokovic’s win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals has brought good news for both Djokovic & Roger Federer as both the players join World No. 1 Rafael Nadal to qualify for the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals which will be held at the O2 in London from 11 November.

Five-time former champion Djokovic was third behind Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer in the Race to London before the US Open 2018 commenced. However, reaching the finals of the tournament has ensured Djokovic to finish the year among top-8 even if he loses the final to Del Potro on Sunday.

Federer, the most successful player in the history of ATP Finals with six titles to his name, is guaranteed of his place in the year ending tournament because of the ‘Grand Slam Champion Rule’.

What is the Grand Slam Champion Rule?

Nitto ATP Finals is a tournament where the year’s top-8 players compete against each other. However, one place is reserved for a player who won a Grand Slam during the year but failed to secure a top-8 finish. However, that Grand Slam winner should be placed at least within top -20 to get the reserved spot.

How is Roger Federer guaranteed his Spot?

Albeit, Federer is not guaranteed a top-7 finish in the Race to London, Djokovic’s win over Kei Nishikori ensured that a top-8 player will win the US Open who won’t be requiring the reserved spot. Federer, the reigning Australian Open champion, is guaranteed to finish in top-20 of Race to London, thus, booking his spot in the elite tournament.

Who else is in line to Qualify?

World No. 3 Argentine, Juan Martin Del Potro is the next in line to secure his first appearance at the ATP Finals since 2013. Germany's Alexander Zverev, Croatia's Marin Cilic, South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Dominic Thiem of Austria currently hold the remaining four spots and if not for a major injury or upset, these four are look poised to complete the line-up for the prestigious year-end tournament.