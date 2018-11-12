Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Preview and schedule of November 12, where to watch and more

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 26 // 12 Nov 2018, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Djokovic with the ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy in London on Sunday

The Nitto ATP Finals 2018 got off to a surprising start with six-time champion Roger Federer succumbing to Kei Nishikori in straight sets. The Swiss did show encouraging signs during his narrow semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters just a little over a week earlier.

So, this was definitely something most of the tennis fandom did not envisage.

Day 2 has another superstar starting his challenge. Djokovic, who received the ATP Year-End World No. 1 trophy on Sunday, would begin his quest for a sixth title at this prestigious tournament where the creme de la creme of the tennis world compete.

Federer's shock defeat on the first day certainly has added more spice to an event which was expected to be dominated by Djokovic and himself. It remains to be seen if the 14-time Grand Slam champion too collapses in his opener.

Djokovic is, after all, coming off a loss to Karen Khachanov in the Paris Masters final. The Serb did not look at his impeccable best all through the week at the French capital, and his inability to make use of a bevy of break points in his match against Federer testifies to that.

But Djokovic, even in his sub-par level, should prove to be a handful for the eighth seeded John Isner, who is the Serb's first opponent in London on Monday. Djokovic hasn't lost to the American since 2012 and it would take more than Isner's gigantic serve to get the better of the World No. 1. And that is perhaps not likely to happen unless the Serb is not 100% fit.

The other match of the day will be contested by the third seeded Alexander Zverev and the 2018 Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic. The young German lost his first ever encounter with the Croat in 2015, but since then he has been on a roll against the 2014 US Open champion, notching up five consecutive wins. Zverev's mastery over Cilic is even more evident from the fact that he has wins over a varied number of surfaces -- clay, outdoor hardcourts, indoor hardcourts.

Zverev's last hardcourt win over the 30-year-old was at this very venue where they battled for three sets before the German was able to secure the win. Considering the court has played slow on the first day of the tournament, an aberration does not seem likely on the cards.

Here is the full schedule of Day 2:

Starts at 12 noon local time/5.30pm IST

(1) Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic vs (8) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut

Not before 2pm local time/7.30pm IST

(3) Alexander Zverev vs (5) Marin Cilic

Not before 6pm local time/11.30pm IST

(3) Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo vs (5) Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Not before 8pm local time/1.30am IST (November 13)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) John Isner

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the ATP Finals 2018:

Tournament name: Nitto ATP FInals

Location: London, UK

Category: Season-ending championships

Date: Monday, November 12, 2018

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 7.30pm IST

Livestream: Sony Liv