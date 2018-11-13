Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Preview and schedule of November 13, where to watch and more

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 36 // 13 Nov 2018, 16:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Federer is looking for his first win at the Nitto ATP Finals 2018

After what was a dismal show from the six-time champion Roger Federer in his first match, his fans would be waiting eagerly to see the maestro notch up his first win on Day 3 of the Nitto ATP Finals 2018 in London. The straight-sets loss to Kei Nishikori was absolutely unexpected, given how the 20-time Grand Slam winner performed at the Paris Masters just a little over a week earlier.

Against Novak Djokovic, Federer seemed ready to pounce on the net and hungry before falling to the World No. 1 in three close sets. It was a very different version of the Swiss who turned up against Nishikori on Sunday.

While that performance does not raise much hopes of seeing Federer win a record-extending seventh title at this prestigious event, the former World No. 1 would surely be doing everything possible in his power to get back into contention. And for that, he has to put up a convincing win over the sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian has a 2-1 lead over Federer in their head-to-head meetings, but he too is coming off a straight-sets loss to Kevin Anderson in his first match at the year-ender. Federer won their only meeting on hardcourts and should have the edge in this indoor hardcourt clash too, considering Thiem's proclivity for the slower surfaces.

The other match of the day will see the two winners from Day 1 squaring off against each other. Kevin Anderson and Kei Nishikori both did not have to expend much energy in their opening matches, so fitness shouldn't be an issue.

Anderson has had the better and more consistent season of the two, and is also currently three places higher than the Japanese in the world rankings. Nishikori leads their head-to-head meetings with a 6-3 record but it is the South African who has won two of their three showdowns this season.

Nishikori did turn the tables in their most recent clash in Paris right before coming to London, but Anderson's serve could have a say in today's clash.

Here is the full schedule of Day 3:

Starts at 12 noon local time/5.30pm IST

(6) Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus vs (7) Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya

Not before 2pm local time/7.30pm IST

(4) Kevin Anderson vs (7) Kei Nishikori

Not before 6pm local time/11.30pm IST

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah vs (4) Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares

Not before 8pm local time/1.30am IST (November 14)

(2) Roger Federer vs (6) Dominic Thiem

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the ATP Finals 2018:

Tournament name: Nitto ATP FInals

Location: London, UK

Category: Season-ending championships

Date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 7.30pm IST

Livestream: Sony Liv