Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Schedule of November 11, where to watch and more

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 47 // 11 Nov 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Federer practises at the O2 Arena ahead of the ATP Finals 2018

After a thrilling season, the last tournament of 2018 is finally here. The creme de la creme of men's tennis have descended in London as the top eight of the season will fight it out in the eight-day long tournament which will decide who is the best of them all.

On Day 1, six-time champion Roger Federer will begin his quest to extend his record to seven and win a staggering 100th career title. His close defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters semi-finals just a little over a week back was encouraging and that must have boosted his confidence ahead of this prestigious tournament.

He takes on Kei Nishikori, who got in after Juan Martin del Potro withdrew due to injury. The former US Open runner-up started the season playing at the Challenger level after an injury hiatus and worked his way up to World No. 9 in the world rankings.

But before Federer and Nishikori take the court, the singles action at this tournament will officially kick off with the first match between Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson and French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem. Even though the South African leads their head-to-head meetings 6-2, it is the Austrian who triumphed in their last two clashes, both of which happened this year,

Interestingly, both Anderson and Thiem have won indoor hardcourt titles in the fall, which sets them up for a tantalizing encounter in this opening singles match of this year's ATP Finals.

Here is the full schedule of Day 1:

Starts at 12 noon local time/5.30pm IST

(4) Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares vs (6) Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus

Not before 2pm local time/7.30pm IST

(4) Kevin Anderson vs (6) Dominic Thiem

Not before 6pm local time/11.30pm IST

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah vs (7) Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya

Not before 8pm local time/1.30am IST (November 12)

(2) Roger Federer vs (7) Kei Nishikori

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the ATP Finals 2018:

Tournament name: Nitto ATP FInals

Location: London, UK

Category: Season-ending championships

Date: Sunday, November 11, 2018

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 7.30pm IST

Livestream: Sony Liv