×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Schedule of November 11, where to watch and more

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
47   //    11 Nov 2018, 15:40 IST

Federer practises at the O2 Arena ahead of the ATP Finals 2018
Federer practises at the O2 Arena ahead of the ATP Finals 2018

After a thrilling season, the last tournament of 2018 is finally here. The creme de la creme of men's tennis have descended in London as the top eight of the season will fight it out in the eight-day long tournament which will decide who is the best of them all.

On Day 1, six-time champion Roger Federer will begin his quest to extend his record to seven and win a staggering 100th career title. His close defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters semi-finals just a little over a week back was encouraging and that must have boosted his confidence ahead of this prestigious tournament.

He takes on Kei Nishikori, who got in after Juan Martin del Potro withdrew due to injury. The former US Open runner-up started the season playing at the Challenger level after an injury hiatus and worked his way up to World No. 9 in the world rankings.

But before Federer and Nishikori take the court, the singles action at this tournament will officially kick off with the first match between Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson and French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem. Even though the South African leads their head-to-head meetings 6-2, it is the Austrian who triumphed in their last two clashes, both of which happened this year,

Interestingly, both Anderson and Thiem have won indoor hardcourt titles in the fall, which sets them up for a tantalizing encounter in this opening singles match of this year's ATP Finals.

Here is the full schedule of Day 1:

Starts at 12 noon local time/5.30pm IST

(4) Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares vs (6) Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus

Not before 2pm local time/7.30pm IST

(4) Kevin Anderson vs (6) Dominic Thiem

Not before 6pm local time/11.30pm IST

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah vs (7) Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya

Not before 8pm local time/1.30am IST (November 12)

(2) Roger Federer vs (7) Kei Nishikori

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the ATP Finals 2018:

Tournament name: Nitto ATP FInals

Location: London, UK

Category: Season-ending championships

Date: Sunday, November 11, 2018

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 7.30pm IST

Livestream: Sony Liv

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 ATP World Tour Finals Roger Federer Kei Nishikori
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Previewing The Two Groups 
RELATED STORY
ATP Finals 2018: Who are the top contenders in London?
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 facts about the ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions ahead of the ATP Finals 2018
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Federer qualify for 2018 ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches at the ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP World Tour Finals titles
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal becomes the 1st player to qualify for ATP...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer at 2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic at 2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us