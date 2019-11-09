Nitto ATP Finals 2019: All you need to know about the year-end championships

Alexander Zverev - ATP Finals 2018 Champion

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 are just around the corner with the top eight men's singles and doubles players in professional tennis ready to battle it out for the year-end championships. It will be the last tournament on the ATP Tour 2019 and will be underway from the 10th of November at the O2 Arena in London, UK. The prestigious tournament has seen multiple winners with Switzerland's Roger Federer leading with a total of 6 titles.

This year's tournament will see three players who made it to the ATP Finals for the first time in their tennis career. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini will make their debut in London. They are joined by defending champion Alexander Zverev, world number one Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Dominic Thiem.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament:

When and where are the 2019 ATP Finals taking place?

The Nitto 2019 ATP Finals are taking place from 10th to 17th November 2019 at the O2 Arena in London. The tournament is being held at the O2 Arena since 2009 and it will be the 50th edition of the tournament this year, with the first being played in 1970.

Who qualified for the 2019 ATP Finals?

The top eight ranked players from the men's singles and doubles tennis have qualified for this year's edition. In the singles category, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini will be fighting for the title.

In doubles, eight pairs have qualified, with the top-ranked Colombian pair of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah being the first to make it to O2. They are joined by:

1. Łukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo

2. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies

3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

4. Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus

5. Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecău

6. Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut

7. Ivan Dodig / Filip Polášek

ATP Finals 2019 Draw

The eight singles players have been divided into two groups (Group Andre Agassi, Group Björn Borg) of four each. Led by Rafael Nadal, the Andre Agassi group has Medvedev, Tsitsipas, and Zverev. The Bjorn Borg group is drawn with Federer, Thiem, Berrettini and is led by Djokovic.

Doubles Draw:

Group Max Mirnyi

Cabal / Farah Krawietz / Mies Rojer / Tecău Herbert / Mahut

Group Jonas Björkman

Kubot / Melo Ram / Salisbury Klaasen / Venus Dodig / Polášek

What is the ATP Finals Format?

With four players in each group, they will play in a round-robin format, and every player ending up facing the other once. The top two players from each group will move on to the next round (semifinals).

The following conditions will decide who will go through to the next round:

1. Highest number of wins

2. Most number of matches played (A 2-1 win/loss record is above the 2-0 win/loss record. A 1-2 record beats the 1-0 record)

3. If two players are tied, then the head-to-head record will come into play.

The same rules also apply for the doubles pairs.

What is the prize money for the ATP Finals 2019?

The 50th edition of the tournament will see total prize money of $9,000,000 waiting for the players. It has seen an increase of $500,000 from last year's prize money.

Every singles player who steps on the court will be paid a participation fee of $215,000 while the alternates will be paid $116,000 even if they are not called in to play.

With every round-robin win, the singles players would get $215,000 and a semifinals win will give them $657,000. The winner of the tournament will get $620,000. However, if a player wins all his round-robin matches and goes on to win the title, he will win a massive amount of $2,871,000 as prize money.

For the doubles, alternates will get $40,000 per team with the participation fee of $103,000 per pair paid to the qualified players. The final winners will get $204,000, while the semis winners will get $106,000.

A pair that goes on to win all their matches and win the title will be paid $533,000 as prize money.

Where to watch the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals will be broadcasted on SONY ESPN in India. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app. However, you will need to buy a subscription to watch it online.

