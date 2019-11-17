Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas thumps Roger Federer to advance to final

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a quick start in the semi-final against Roger Federer at the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a blazing start against Roger Federer in the first semi-final at the Nitto ATP Finals 2019 as he raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set. He broke the Federer serve in the very first game when the six-time champion was edgy.

Federer's stunning backhand winner on Tsitsipas' serve brought the crowd to their feet as he gave himself a break point opportunity in the ninth game. But the Greek won a 23-shot rally in that hard-fought and gritty game which lasted 13 minutes. Despite the fact that the Swiss maestro kept the pressure on the Greek's serve, Tsitsipas refused to back down, saving all six break points. Finally, the Monte Carlo resident took the first set 6-3.

In his third round robin contest against Djokovic, Federer had produced a clinical performance in terms of his service and was more consistent in hitting his aggressive groundstrokes, whereas against the 21-year-old debutant, his struggle continued even in the second set. Tsitsipas broke Federer to love in the 3rd game when the World No. 3 failed to land even a single first delivery.

After wasting as many as 6 break point opportunities at the end of the first set, Federer squandered 4 more of those at the start of the second. But a combination of inside out forehands and a peach of a drop shot gave the Swiss a 5th such opportunity in the same game, which he converted gleefully, thereby ending a dramatic game.

Finding the lines in an attractive 18-shot rally in the next game, Tsitsipas created 2 break point opportunities himself. He converted the second, breaking the Federer serve right back. to lead 3-2.

The Federer fans knew that if he were to win this semi-final, he would have to do a Houdini act just like Rafael Nadal escaped against Daniil Medvedev a couple of days back. But in Federer's case, it was difficult to replicate against such a spirited opposition.

Federer struggled to hold serve in his semi-final match against Tsitsipas

The next four games went on serve. For Federer, the end was near. Whenever he hit a forehand long, he admonished himself. Whenever his opponent came up with a backhand down-the-line stunner, he seemed resigned to lose those points.

While Tsitsipas looked like the one who had won his last match, Federer, on the other hand, having pummelled Djokovic and qualified for the semi-final, could never get his confidence back after the initial hiccup.

Thus, by playing some breathtaking tennis, the 21-year-old Greek superstar converted his very first match point with an ace, winning the semi-final showdown 6-3, 6-4, in an hour and thirty six minutes. This win must be special to him as he advanced to the final on his tournament debut.

Though the floating backhands in crunch situations from both players were a treat to watch, it was the 2019 Marseille champion who was in command throughout the match. Even in crunch moments, the World No. 6 relied on his strengths. His constant aggression flummoxed Federer whose forehand was found wanting. That the Swiss converted just one of 12 break points in the entire match speaks volumes of how shabby the 20-time Grand Slam champion's performance was.