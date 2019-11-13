Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer picks up first win with a 7-6(7-2), 6-3 over Matteo Berrettini

Abhishek Jaiswal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 Nov 2019, 16:27 IST SHARE

Roger Federer defeated Matteo Berrettini in a hard-fought match at the O2 Arena, London.

Roger Federer got back to winning ways at the Nitto ATP Finals 2019 as he beat Italian Matteo Berrettini by a 7-6(7-2), 6-3 margin on Tuesday and registered his first win at London's O2 Arena.

Federer lost his first match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday in straight sets, but today, the 20-time Grand Slam Champion looked very sharp right from the start against Berrettini. Federer looked smooth on serve and hit 24 winners in the match, which went a long way in bringing about his win.

Both players looked good on serve in the first set, although Federer was visibly struggling with his returns against Berrettini. Federer earned himself a small chance to break in the 12th game, but the Italian saved the breakpoint with his big serve and forced a tie-breaker.

The Swiss star started the tie-break with an ace and upped his level of the game in the most important part of the match, something which he was unable to do against Thiem. After securing the mini-break, Berrettini also produced a double fault as Federer won the first set 7-6 (7-2).

Federer's win from the first set seemed to give him some much-needed confidence as he found his groove right from the second set, sending a beautiful backhand winner down the line before he broke immediately at the start of the second set to leave the Italian frustrated.

Berrettini earned himself a couple of breakpoints in the 8th game, but Federer used his serves to get him out of trouble before he broke in the next game to seal a 6-3 set win.

At the end of the game, the six-time ATP Champion Federer spoke about how he tried to remain calm in this game, despite a loss to Thiem.

There's no reason to be too down [after losing to Thiem]. We came here to play three matches and give it all we have. It was the big goal of the season to qualify here, which we did.

He also added emphasis on how his family helped him to get over the loos from the first match.

Advertisement

I had a day off and there’s plenty of ways to get rid of that loss. Hanging out with my kids will do that for me. I was ready and prepared today. That’s what matters the most right now.

Federer also dealt with how his disciplinary style of play and is eyeing an improved show in the upcoming games.

I’m very happy with how I played today. Matteo was always going to be difficult with his big serve. I was pretty clean in my own service games and I think that helped today. I hope I can keep it up and maybe even play a bit better in the next match.