Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
Cruising into the last tournament on the ATP Tour annual calendar, Roger Federer is on the hunt for another big title, and his quest begins on Sunday. Fresh off his Swiss Indoors victory where he entered the record books by winning his 10th title there, Federer is hungry for more.
Drawn in the Bjorn Borg group alongside Dominic Thiem, an ATP Finals qualifier for the fourth consecutive year, Federer will open his campaign against the Austrian in the round-robin match. The top seed in Federer's group is five-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is regarded by many as the title favorite. There is also Matteo Berrettini in the same pool, who will be debuting in London this year.
Federer showcased some awe-inspiring form in Basel, where every match he played looked like a masterclass. The Swiss maestro would be eager to end the year on a positive note, and the indoor conditions in London should suit him too.
Thiem, Federer's first opponent, has a slight upper hand coming into the match, having won their last two encounters (on clay and hard). Thiem leads the overall head to head 4-2, and Federer would be hoping to reduce the gap soon.
With an exciting week of tennis ahead, the first match should be indicative of Federer's form as he vies for a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Finals.
Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019
Tournament name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019
Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019
Category: ATP Finals
Location: London, United Kingdom
Venue: The O2 Arena
Prize Money: US$9,000,000
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Schedule: (3) Roger Federer v (5) Dominic Thiem on Centre Court, 1:30 A.M IST on 11th November 2019
Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India
The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.
Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019
Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).
Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.