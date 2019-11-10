Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 10 Nov 2019, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roger Federer

Cruising into the last tournament on the ATP Tour annual calendar, Roger Federer is on the hunt for another big title, and his quest begins on Sunday. Fresh off his Swiss Indoors victory where he entered the record books by winning his 10th title there, Federer is hungry for more.

Drawn in the Bjorn Borg group alongside Dominic Thiem, an ATP Finals qualifier for the fourth consecutive year, Federer will open his campaign against the Austrian in the round-robin match. The top seed in Federer's group is five-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is regarded by many as the title favorite. There is also Matteo Berrettini in the same pool, who will be debuting in London this year.

Novak Djokovic

Federer showcased some awe-inspiring form in Basel, where every match he played looked like a masterclass. The Swiss maestro would be eager to end the year on a positive note, and the indoor conditions in London should suit him too.

Thiem, Federer's first opponent, has a slight upper hand coming into the match, having won their last two encounters (on clay and hard). Thiem leads the overall head to head 4-2, and Federer would be hoping to reduce the gap soon.

Dominic Thiem

With an exciting week of tennis ahead, the first match should be indicative of Federer's form as he vies for a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Finals.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Advertisement

Category: ATP Finals

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (3) Roger Federer v (5) Dominic Thiem on Centre Court, 1:30 A.M IST on 11th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.