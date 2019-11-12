Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer vs Matteo Berrettini, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 12 Nov 2019, 10:49 IST SHARE

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day One

In an unforeseen turn of events, six-time ATP Finals Champion, Roger Federer lost his opening match of the year-end championships to Dominic Thiem in a 7-5, 7-5 straight sets loss. Owing to the poor start, Federer will have to buckle up and win each of the remaining matches in the round-robin stage.

Thiem, under his new Chilean coach, has been doing wonders on the hardcourt turf and did extremely well to claim a win over the Swiss, who came into the tournament riding on the success of a 10th win in Basel at the Swiss Indoors.

With this minor hiccup, the World No.3 Federer cannot afford to play loose anymore. He must win the remaining two matches in the group stages to book a spot in the semifinals of the year-ending tournament.

After Thiem, the next challenge for Federer is World No. 8, Matteo Berrettini, who has a deadly serve as his weapon. It is Federer who has the upper hand here, considering how he has dominated the 23-year-old in their lone meeting in Wimbledon 2019, where he handed Berrettini a straight-set loss.

The World No.8 player from Group Bjorn Borg has also suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing for a sixth title in London. With both Federer and Berrettini having things to prove and in a do-or-die situation, things will be extremely tense. Let's hope that Federer hits the right gear when he steps into the O2 Arena today and silences the murmurs about Federer's early exit from the ATP Finals.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: ATP Finals

Location: London, United Kingdom

Advertisement

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (3) Roger Federer v (8) Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court, 7:30 P.M IST on 12th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.