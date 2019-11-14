Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, Group Stage, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

This is perhaps the match that everyone was waiting for ever since the Wimbledon final took place, some four months back. Nearly everybody had been aching for a rematch between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and it will finally happen at the ATP Finals tonight. After suffering a loss at the hands of Dominic Thiem, both players will give it their all in their 49th meeting on the court.

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer succumbed to the Austrian in his opening match on Sunday, it was Djokovic who suffered a similar fate on Tuesday. Those bitter losses aside, both Federer and Djokovic have vanquished the hopes of Italian debutant Matteo Berrettini. Scheduled to play against each other for a spot in the semi-finals, Djokovic is eyeing a record-equalling sixth title in London to match Federer's record. A loss at this stage would dash all those hopes.

Novak Djokovic

Most notably, Federer's last victory against Djokovic took place four years back when he took down the Serb in the group stages of the tournament. After that win, Djokovic has thoroughly dominated their rivalry.

The agile Serb leads their head-to-head record at 26-22. However, Federer came dangerously close to winning Wimbledon this year and Djokovic was the reason behind his heartbreak. If not for anything else, Federer will give his all to try and avenge the gut-wrenching loss. A high-octane three-set blockbuster can be expected when they take the court on Thursday night for a place in the semi-finals.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: Year-ending championships

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (2) Novak Djokovic v (3) Roger Federer on Centre Court at 1:30 A.M IST on 15th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.